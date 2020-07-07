Georgia declares state of emergency after deadly shootings

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Atlanta Shootings

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday after a surge in shooting over the weekend of July 4 that injured 31 people and killed five after weeks of violent crime and property destruction. in Atlanta. The holiday weekend also saw dozens of shootings in various cities that included the deaths of several children.

The statement authorized the activation of 1,000 National Guard troops to "protect state property and patrol our streets."

"The peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous and destructive agenda. Now innocent Georgians are under attack, shot and killed," Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a state of emergency and called the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first."

"This measure will allow troops to protect state property and send state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough talk," he added. "We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians."

Troops will be assigned to protect state buildings that include the capitol, the governor's mansion, and the headquarters of the Department of Public Safety. The presence of the National Guard will free police officers to increase patrols on the roads and in communities, especially in Atlanta, Kemp said.

Among those killed over the holiday weekend was Secoriea Turner, 8, who was riding in a car Saturday night in Atlanta when at least two people opened fire on the vehicle.

Authorities said Turner was in the car with his mother and another adult when the driver attempted to drive through illegally placed barricades to reach a parking lot. A group of armed individuals had blocked the entrance. Click here for more information on our main story.

Law firm founded by Biden, a company linked to Pelosi, received APP funds, documents show

A prominent Delaware law firm founded by alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received a loan from the Check Protection Program (PPP) for between $ 150,000 and $ 350,000, according to records released Monday by the Treasury Department and the Administration. Small Business.

The Trump campaign told Fox News that the records conflict with recent messages from the Biden campaign that the PPP program is ineffective and a vehicle to reward Trump's "cronies."

"Instead of attacking President Trump as an unintended reflex, perhaps Joe Biden should say 'thank you' from time to time," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.

"The PPP saved 51 million jobs nationwide, including at the former Biden law firm and at various companies related to alumni of the Obama administration. One very likely explanation is that Biden just doesn't know what he's talking about and he prefers to make a political weapon out of a program that helped people pay the rent and the mortgage. "

The law firm that received the large payment was originally founded as Biden and Walsh and is now known as Monzack Mersky McLaughlin and Browder; Biden currently has no financial interest in the company.

Meanwhile, the team of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rejects reports that a business related to her husband also received large sums of money under the government's coronavirus relief emergency program, arguing that their connection with the company it is minimal.

The company, EDI Associates in San Rafael, California, received between $ 350,000 and $ 1 million in Check Protection Program (PPP) money.

"He is an investor," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox News. "He was not involved in the loan application, nor did he know it." Click here to read more..

Pandemic Expert Says Americans Will Wear Masks For "Several Years"

Eric Toner, principal investigator for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, says that health experts will not ask Americans to remove the masks any time soon. He said he has been preparing for an outbreak like the new coronavirus as part of his job for years.

Johns Hopkins practices virus simulations as part of its preparedness protocol, with the goal of offering public health experts and policymakers a plan of what to do in a pandemic. One of those simulations took place last October when Toner and a team of researchers launched a coronavirus pandemic simulation in New York. They reviewed various scenarios on how residents, governments and private companies would hypothetically react to the threat.

One thing that caught his eye: facial coatings are a vital defense in stopping the spread of COVID-19. He believes the virus will not decline in the US even as states slowly begin to reopen.

"There will be no calm in the summer with a big wave in the fall," he said as part of CNET's Hacking the Apocalypse series. “It is clear that we are having a significant resurgence of cases in the summer, and they will get bigger. And it will continue until we block things again.

Toner said that until there is a vaccine, the communities' best defense to combat it is creating distance and wearing masks.

"I think that with the use of masks and a certain degree of social distancing, we will live with luck, with luck, for several years," he said. “It is actually quite simple. If we cover our faces, and both you and anyone you interact with are wearing a mask, the risk of transmission is greatly reduced. ”

The U.S. recently added about 43,000 positive cases of COVID-19 to its total of more than 2.9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Total deaths exceeded 130,000. Click here to read more..

Some parting words

Tucker Carlson questioned the "patriotism" of Democrats and mainstream media on Monday after a weekend of criticism of President Trump's July 4 celebration: "Can you really lead a country you hate?"

