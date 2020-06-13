Georgia Democrats seek additional time for voters to correct rejected ballots







Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Speaker of the State House of Representatives have called for investigating the delays in voting in Atlanta and throughout Georgia that lasted hours for voters seeking to vote during Tuesday's primaries. . Voting spanned some precincts in eight counties.

The party files a lawsuit against Raffensperger and members of the Georgia state board of elections, citing notification requirements that the party deemed "impossible for various county board of elections to meet."

"As county election officials have made clear, the volume of absentee ballots and provisional ballots issued and collected, along with the shortage of poll workers justifiably fearful of exposure to the new coronavirus, have overwhelmed election officials." , party officials wrote in court documents, noting that "tens of thousands of ballots have not been processed in multiple counties, let alone examined and verified or rejected within three days of the election, as required by the ballot regulations. "

CNN has reached out to Raffensperger's office for comment.