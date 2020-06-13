Georgia Democrats seek additional time for voters to correct rejected ballots

The party files a lawsuit against Raffensperger and members of the Georgia state board of elections, citing notification requirements that the party deemed "impossible for various county board of elections to meet."
"As county election officials have made clear, the volume of absentee ballots and provisional ballots issued and collected, along with the shortage of poll workers justifiably fearful of exposure to the new coronavirus, have overwhelmed election officials." , party officials wrote in court documents, noting that "tens of thousands of ballots have not been processed in multiple counties, let alone examined and verified or rejected within three days of the election, as required by the ballot regulations. "
CNN has reached out to Raffensperger's office for comment.
The group noted that Georgia voters must "cure" or correct problems with provisional or absent ballots by Friday, but that "some voters have not even been notified that there is a deficiency on their ballot that needs to be cured." . "
The party is asking a judge to require Raffensperger to direct at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, all county superintendents of elections will contact voters within one business day if their ballots are rejected, and will grant any Georgia voters whose ballot is rejected until next Friday, June 19, to submit information that consider that it could influence your ballot.
"A ballot for which such information is received in a timely manner under this order is valid in accordance with Georgia law and will be counted and included with certified election returns filed by the appropriate county," Georgia Democrats said in its application, which requests that Raffensperger sea It is prohibited to certify the results of the county elections until three days after all the counties have done so.
The Democratic Party noted in a press release that more than 943,000 voters had returned an absentee ballot this year, while nearly 285,000 did so in the 2018 election.
Georgia Democratic Party President Nikema Williams said in a statement Friday that "voters deserve to know that their vote is counted and have an opportunity to correct any errors."
"Amidst the many problems we saw across the state on Tuesday, Georgia's lack of communication with voters means Georgians still don't know if their vote was counted in this primary," he added. "Our democracy depends on the basic premise that every person's vote counts. This must be fixed immediately."
State election officials on Tuesday blamed inexperienced poll workers for the problems, as well as security issues related to the coronavirus, including intensive use of absentee ballots. They have rejected suggestions that equipment malfunction is causing delays. However, several voters CNN has spoken to have said they were having difficulty using voting machines and that voters reported that the machines were in various locations.