Georgia Elementary: Long Lines March to Vote in Atlanta

The announcement of the investigations came after a difficult start to the state primaries on Tuesday morning, as voters, primarily in the populous area of ​​Atlanta, were faced with long queues and delays.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Republican. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties must do to resolve these problems before the November election." The city of Atlanta is comprised of both counties.

Separately, President David Ralston has ordered the House Government Affairs Committee to investigate irregularities in Tuesday's primary election in Georgia, particularly in Fulton County, where most problems have been reported.

"The sanctity of our elections, being free and fair, is the foundation of our system of government. Our elections must be efficient and voters must trust that their votes will be properly counted," said Ralston, a Republican. A statement on Tuesday. "The legislative branch of government has an obligation to go beyond pointing to each other and getting to the truth and the real reasons behind these frustrations and concerns."

Prior to Tuesday's election, the State Board of Elections was already investigating Fulton County for its handling of absentee ballots through the State Board of Elections.

"Fulton County has made unfortunate decisions that the state disagreed with. For example, they decided to process email requests last. Fulton County's handling of the current election is under investigation by the State Board of Elections, "Georgia Director of Elections Chris Harvey told CNN. Monday.

State election officials have blamed inexperienced election workers for the coronavirus-related problems and security issues, including intensive use of absentee ballots, and have rejected suggestions that the team's malfunction is causing delays. However, several voters with whom CNN has spoken have said they were having difficulty using the voting machines.

Voters reported machines at various locations, including the First Baptist Church in downtown Powder Springs in Cobb County. Voter Monica Hickman told CNN that she was in line as of 6:45 a.m. and that he was finally able to vote about two hours later because 10 machines were turned off.

"It was past 7:30 when we entered the voting area only to be told that the machines were down. We had to use provisional ballots. I filled it out and left it there," said Hickman. "When it comes time to vote, everything should be working properly because we are living in critical times and this is one of the ways that our voices can be heard."

Dan Upshaw was in line to vote at the Joseph McGhee Tennis Center in Atlanta beginning at 8 a.m. because poll workers told him they only had one working voting machine.

"They told us that Fulton County was working on them," he told CNN. "The last official update was that there were three machines running, but voters say there are only two."

When you spoke to CNN, you thought you had about 45 more minutes to wait until you could vote.

"Some voters leave early," he said.

Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting implementation manager, questioned in a statement issued by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office that there were problems with the equipment.

"We have reports that poll workers don't understand the setup or how to operate the voting team. While these are unfortunate, they are not team issues but a function of counties involved in poor planning, limited training, and leadership failures. More than 2,000 venues operate normally throughout the state of Georgia, "Sterling said.

Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, told CNN that some problems are due to staff shortages and that poll workers have refused to participate because of the coronavirus. The average age of a poll worker in Georgia is 70, according to the secretary of state's office, an age group that is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

"We had a problem where seven people who would normally work at the polls, six of them decided they didn't want to work because of the virus, so we had to fight at the last minute to find new workers," he said.

Georgia State Representative David Dreyer, who represents a part of Fulton County, had attempted to recruit hundreds of poll workers on Twitter.

"Fulton County needs 250 people for the staffing elections on Tuesday," Dreyer said on a Saturday. cheep . "We need you. Please spread the word."

Pitts also suggested that "there is a lot of technology involved now and many of our poll workers have generally been retired and the technology may be challenging at some point."

Raffensperger has repeatedly said that the pandemic was going to delay the voting process, noting that in addition to delays due to social distancing and disinfection practices, the state has fewer poll workers in men's precincts due to concerns about the pandemic.

"With our health protocols, we are guaranteed to see lines tomorrow. That is why I have spent so much time trying to get voters to vote absentee," Raffensperger said Monday.

He noted that the lines will look longer as social distancing is applied, but also warned that the lines will move more slowly because fewer people are allowed into each room and the time it takes to disinfect between each use of a machine.

Additionally, voters have been asked to use a stylus, rather than their fingers, to operate touch screens. There are also fewer polling places in many counties. Some areas will see "mega voting sites" with more than 10,000 voters assigned to the site.

To complicate matters in Fulton County, where most of Atlanta is located, there have been delays in sending ballots in absentia and the unexpected death of an election official due to the coronavirus. There have been a significant number of complaints from voters in Fulton County who requested an email ballot but had not yet received it on the Sunday before the election.

A source in the secretary of state's office admitted that some counties in the state are working under the volume of absentee ballots that have been received so far. Typically fewer than 40,000 people vote by absentee vote in Georgia, but already, the state has received more than 1.2 million absentee votes, a record of primary participation, Raffensperger said. Of those ballots issued, 951,970 were by mail, according to the numbers provided by his office.

Ninety-six percent of the ballots requested had been recorded as delivered to voters as of last week, the secretary of state's office said. Sterling previously told CNN that the last batch of ballots was in the mail on June 1. The USPS then confirmed in an email to CNN that the ballots were released to voters last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, CNN Weather's Brandon Miller says voters in the Atlanta metropolitan area face some weather conditions that will make it uncomfortable to stay in long voting lines. Although temperatures will only be in the mid 80s, humidity around 80-90% will make you feel much warmer, more than 90 degrees. Even less useful to voters, much of the metropolitan area will be at risk of thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon.

This year's election has presented new obstacles for the state amid the pandemic. The Georgia primaries were postponed twice due to health concerns regarding Covid-19 exposure, and the state mailed ballot requests in absentia to the state's 6.9 million registered voters.

Tuesday's election includes the primary presidential preference, general primary, nonpartisan general elections, and a special election. Democrats seek to defeat two Republican senators in 2020 in a state where a Democratic senator has not been elected in 20 years.

In a change from previous years, Georgia will not publish results until all precincts are closed, which means it will probably be later on Tuesday night before results begin to arrive. County polling stations must receive absentee ballots by 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.