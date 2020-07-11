Georgia Governor and Mayor of Atlanta disagree on coronavirus guidelines





Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the pullback on Friday, citing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases.

"Georgia recklessly reopened and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences," said Bottoms, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home, except essential travel. The city was in Phase 2 reopening. Earlier this week, the mayor, a Democrat, forced people within city limits to cover their faces.

Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, the state department of public health said Friday.