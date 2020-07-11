Georgia Governor and Mayor of Atlanta disagree on coronavirus guidelines

Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home, except essential travel. The city was in Phase 2 reopening. Earlier this week, the mayor, a Democrat, forced people within city limits to cover their faces.
Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, the state department of public health said Friday.
But the governor's office said the mayor's plan is not "legally enforceable" because Kemp, a Republican, signed an executive order that prohibits local action from being more prohibitive than state requirements.
"Again, if the mayor really wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing state restrictions, which she hasn't been able to do. We ask citizens and businesses to comply with the terms of the governor's order, It was developed in conjunction with state public health officials. These common sense measures will help protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians, "Kemp's office said in a statement.
One of the Atlanta Phase 1 guidelines is that restaurants and retail operations only have to pick up or pick up on the sidewalk.
Great convention center for patients.
State officials plan to revive a makeshift overflow hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta due to a growing trend of cases, the governor's office said.
The move comes as the state "is negotiating new solutions to increase its own capacity to process samples, and we will provide more details as those plans are finalized.
The state will use its assets, hospital beds and medical equipment, and "plans to take advantage of a new contract to improve bed capacity with a hospital in the Atlanta metropolitan area," the governor's office said in a statement.
"In addition to the increased bed capacity developed internally in hospitals in recent months, this new contract is expected to add nearly 100 ICU and medical beds to existing infrastructure, along with & # 39; waiting & # 39; beds. at GWCC if additional needs arise, "said the governor's office.
The total number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been 12,937 and there have been 2,565 admissions to intensive care units, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state began reopening in late April. The number of reported cases each day began to increase again in early May.