Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency, Calls National Guard

Kemp, a Republican, said the executive order follows "weeks of violent crime and destruction of property in the city of Atlanta."

The governor's statement says more than 30 Georgians were shot and wounded during the extended holiday weekend, including five people who died.

One of the five deaths was that of an 8-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother and one other person. Secoriea Turner died Saturday night when the car attempted to enter a parking lot that had illegal barricades, police said.

The shooting was near the scene where a now-fired Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks after he fought with officers and tried to flee with a stolen Taser.