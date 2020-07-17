Georgia Governor Kemp shows he doesn't care about blacks (opinion)

Bottoms, a Democrat, tried again last week when she signed an executive order requiring the masks to be worn in public, only to have Kemp reject that again yesterday. He signed an order that cities like Atlanta cannot require masks to be worn. Why? He called it a "bridge too far," whatever that means, and says the mandate cannot be enforced, although he has encouraged people to wear a mask and wear it himself. ("We don't need a mandate for people to do the right thing," Kemp said earlier this month.)

On Thursday, Kemp filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bottoms for the Fulton County Superior Court to declare that he cannot enforce his face mask requirement.

Kemp should listen to black women and men, and in this particular case the Covid-19 black woman victim who happens to be the mayor of Atlanta.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Atlanta is almost 52% black and 40% white. A study this spring by a team of epidemiologists and clinicians at four universities showed that African Americans may be dying of coronavirus at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group.

While African Americans represent 13% of Americans, counties with the largest black populations account for more than half of all Covid-19 cases and nearly 60% of deaths, the study found. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African-Americans in Atlanta are more likely to be hospitalized than white Americans as a result of Covid-19.

Why? One reason is that being black in America means that you have to navigate systemic racism wherever you are, and this comes at a cost, even in health.

Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals described this racism in an opinion on Wednesday (a "capture without suspicion" case of a black man in Virginia, unrelated to Covid, but fit for this discussion) . We live in a society, he said, "where some consider themselves dangerous even when they are in their living rooms eating ice cream, sleeping in their beds, playing in the park, standing in the pulpit of their church, bird watching, exercising in public , or walk home from a trip to the store to buy a bowling bag. "

This reality for black people in the United States leads to high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and a variety of underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to Covid-19.

And research shows, according to one of many studies on the subject, "that racial disparities in health tend to be more pronounced at the higher ends of the socioeconomic spectrum. Despite having access to superior social and economic resources average … "

Racism always finds a way.

President Donald Trump backed Kemp in the Republican primaries for governor.

Kemp, as Secretary of State, stripped tens of thousands of black voters of their rights. As CNN reported last December, in October 2018 "then Secretary of State Brian Kemp – later the Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia – enforced a policy of" exact match. "According to the policy, the slightest discrepancy, such as a typo was missing a letter, between a voter's registration and their driver's license, Social Security or state ID cards were marked, leading to more than 53,000 waiting voter applications. Most, seven out of every 10, they belonged to African Americans. "

For this reason, many have questioned the legitimacy of her "victory" over Stacey Abrams, a black woman, in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

In fact, there is much to question about his concern for the black and brown citizens of his state, which has seen more than 100,000 reported cases. Like Abrams put it on MSNBC this week: "More than 3,000 Georgians have died, disproportionately black and brown Georgians. And he continues to play the violin while Rome burns."

Governor Kemp has been so reckless in his non-approach to the coronavirus crisis that even President Trump criticized him in April for opening the state too soon. And now Georgia's cases are on the rise. On July 1 there was a record increase. The peak includes young adults.

How do you know you're on the wrong side of Covid-19? When not even this president would endorse your decisions.

It is silly and evil to make a murderous combination.