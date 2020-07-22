Georgia Governor Kemp signs new law to strip human traffickers of lifetime commercial driver's licenses

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a batch of new laws Tuesday to strengthen foster care and combat human trafficking in Peach State, including a bill that will prohibit traffickers from driving commercial commercial vehicles. lifetime.

"Today is an important step to ensure a brighter and safer future for Georgia's foster children and to end human trafficking in our state," Kemp said in a statement.

One of the signed bills, HB 823, will penalize anyone who "knowingly" drives a motorized vehicle to commit human trafficking offenses, such as smuggling someone into the back of a truck or transporting a child for abuse. sexual, for life. prohibition to operate commercial vehicles.

It is part of the initiative by Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp to stop human trafficking and increase protections for children in the state.

"This fight is far from over, and it is one that we are focused on winning," he said. "Every day, we will continue to do our part to keep our children safe and to make sure that those who endanger them know that they have no place in Georgia."

Georgia already has strong laws against human trafficking. In 2011, the state increased the punishment for such crimes from a minimum penalty of one year to 10 years in prison. Trafficking of minors for sexual offenses carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Victims of trafficking are exploited for both commercial sex and physical work, and the average age when a victim is first treated is between 12 and 14 years old, according to the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Sex trafficking is the most common type found in the state, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline, which identified 309 cases of sex trafficking out of the total of 417 cases of human trafficking in Georgia last year. More than 300 of those victims were women.

Authorities say human trafficking, also known as modern day slavery, occurs in all states.

By comparison, in neighboring Florida, which has about twice the population of Georgia, there were 896 cases of human trafficking in 2019, according to the hotline data.

At the federal level, the Department of Justice (DOJ) secured convictions against 475 human traffickers in 2019, according to the State Department's Annual Report on Trafficking in Persons. Of these, 454 involved sex trafficking, and only 21 involved work.

Anyone suspected of human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

The other laws Kemp signed Tuesday are aimed at strengthening the state's foster care system and addressing reporting of data related to child abuse.