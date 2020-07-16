Georgia Governor suspends all local mask mandates, encourages but does not require masks for residents

Kemp's executive order overrides the mask mandates imposed by some local governments as Covid-19 cases reoccur in cities across the state, which have already claimed more than 3,000 lives.
Despite Kemp having resisted a statewide mask mandate for Georgia, other Republican governors are now demanding to cover their faces in their states.
Kemp's previous executive orders prohibited local action from being more restrictive than state requirements, but Wednesday's order made special mention of face and mask coverage requirements.
Savannah's mayor, who signed a mask mandate for the city, responded to Kemp's decision.
In a CNN interview earlier this month, Johnson said that because the city was reaching new daily registries of coronavirus cases, "it was really necessary that we take more drastic steps to protect our city."
He told CNN that the city would offer masks to criminals before giving them a subpoena.
After Kemp's order was issued, Johnson said Wednesday that Savannah would continue "following the science" and that she would still have masks available to residents.
The governor's office had argued that Bottom's order is not "legally enforceable," noting that Kemp's executive order limits local action to be less restrictive than state measures.
Kemp has encouraged Georgians to wear a mask, and has put it on in public, but argues against requiring it of all residents.
"We don't need a mandate for people to do the right thing," Kemp told reporters earlier this month.
"I still believe this will be a difficult order to fulfill, and I always prefer personal responsibility over a government mandate," Ivey said at a press conference on Wednesday. "However, I also know, with all my heart, that the numbers and data for the past few weeks are definitely going in the wrong direction."
