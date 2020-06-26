Georgia governor to sign hate crime bill Friday

The bill, fueled by public outrage over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, will allow judges to impose sentences to increase punishment against those who attack victims based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental or physical disability. disability.
House Bill 426 was approved by the Senate by a vote of 47-6. The House approved it in a 127-38 vote.
Kemp is expected to sign the bill on Friday afternoon.
Georgia has been one of four states without a hate crime law.
Lawmakers called for changes to the state code to include hate crimes after the shooting death of Arbery, who was killed while running. Arbery was black and the men involved in the shooting are white.
There was a previous legislative effort in November 2019 after a 16-year-old girl in Gainesville allegedly conspired to attack a historically black church. He faced one count of criminal attempted murder, but did not face any hate crime charges.
House Bill 426, drafted during the 2019 session, sought to amend the Georgia state code. A person convicted of a hate crime misdemeanor would face at least three months, but not more than 12 months, in prison. A person convicted of a serious hate crime would face at least two years in prison.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted his support for the passage of the bipartisan hate crime bill Tuesday afternoon, calling it "a proud and historic moment in our state."