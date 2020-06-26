Georgia governor to sign hate crime bill Friday

The bill, fueled by public outrage over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, will allow judges to impose sentences to increase punishment against those who attack victims based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental or physical disability. disability.

House Bill 426 was approved by the Senate by a vote of 47-6. The House approved it in a 127-38 vote.

Kemp is expected to sign the bill on Friday afternoon.

Georgia has been one of four states without a hate crime law.