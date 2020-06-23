Georgia hate crime bill passed by the state legislature

Governor Brian Kemp's communications director tweeted that Kemp would sign the bill, pending legal review.
State Representative Scott Holcomb said he then went to the House for final approval by a 127-38 vote.
The passage and signing of House Bill 426 would mean that sentencing judges can increase punishment against those who attack victims based on their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
House Bill 426, drafted during the 2019 session, sought to amend the Georgia state code. A person convicted of a hate crime misdemeanor would face at least three months, but not more than 12, in prison. A person convicted of a serious hate crime would face at least two years in prison.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted his support for the passage of the bipartisan hate crime bill Tuesday afternoon, calling it "a proud and historic moment in our state."