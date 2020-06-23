Georgia hate crime bill passed by the state legislature

Governor Brian Kemp's communications director tweeted that Kemp would sign the bill, pending legal review.

According to the Georgia State Senate press office, HB 426 was approved by a 47-6 vote and was immediately relayed to the House.

State Representative Scott Holcomb said he then went to the House for final approval by a 127-38 vote.

Lawmakers called for changes to the state code to include hate crimes after the shooting death of Arbery, who was killed while running. Arbery was black and the men involved in the shooting incident are white.
Ahmaud Arbery's murder is under investigation as a federal hate crime, family lawyer says
There was a previous legislative effort in November 2019 after a 16-year-old girl in Gainesville allegedly conspired to attack a historically black church. He faced one count of criminal attempted murder, but did not face any hate crime charges.

The passage and signing of House Bill 426 would mean that sentencing judges can increase punishment against those who attack victims based on their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.

House Bill 426, drafted during the 2019 session, sought to amend the Georgia state code. A person convicted of a hate crime misdemeanor would face at least three months, but not more than 12, in prison. A person convicted of a serious hate crime would face at least two years in prison.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted his support for the passage of the bipartisan hate crime bill Tuesday afternoon, calling it "a proud and historic moment in our state."

