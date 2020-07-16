Georgia High School Black Football Team Receives Championship Rings – 50 Years Later

In 1969, the Houston High Indians soccer team won the state championship, the first for the city of Perry, in central Georgia.
But since it was the era of segregation and Houston High was completely black, not much was done for the victory.
There was no celebration. There is no parade. There are no championship rings or souvenirs.
The following year, when Houston High was integrated with the city's High Perry High in 1970, years of history were erased.
"I think the mistake was that we were not recognized by the school, by the board of education, by the city of Perry," he said.
CNN has reached out to the Houston County Board of Education for comment and is waiting for a response.
Clarington was in eighth grade when she joined the Indios soccer team and brought home the state title.
On Saturday, the city finally did the right thing for the athletes. A special ceremony was held.
The former players stood on what used to be the soccer field and each remaining teammate received a '69 championship ring.
This time, generations of families helped celebrate the team, which shared a simple message: never give up.
The Houston Indians had not, for half a century.