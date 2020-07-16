Georgia High School Black Football Team Receives Championship Rings – 50 Years Later





In 1969, the Houston High Indians soccer team won the state championship, the first for the city of Perry, in central Georgia.

But since it was the era of segregation and Houston High was completely black, not much was done for the victory.

There was no celebration. There is no parade. There are no championship rings or souvenirs.

As CNN affiliate WSB said: "The welcome sign in Perry, in Houston County, says 'Where Georgia meets'." But in 1969 I was deeply divided. "