Georgia lawmakers push to legalize liquor home delivery

Georgia lawmakers are pushing for alcohol home deliveries to be legal after the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, introduced by Republican State Representative Brett Harrell, would allow restaurants, bars and supermarkets to deliver alcohol to their customers.

"The genesis of the bill and the idea comes from consumer demand and from our small businesses trying to serve their customers," Harrell told local WSBTV.

The state Senate overwhelmingly passed bill 42-9 on Tuesday, which means the current version of the bill will return to the Georgia House for final approval. The House has until Friday to send it to the Governor's desk for signature.

The bill has reportedly been in process for the past two years and passed through the State House in March, just before state lawmakers put a hiatus on legislation due to the coronavirus.

Restaurants and bars across the country have struggled during the pandemic, and businesses in Georgia continue to feel the strain even as the state has begun reopening the economy.

According to a local Atlanta business owner, "15 percent to 20 percent" of sales are attributed to take-away orders, WSBTV reported. But the alcohol delivery option would allow people to increase their purchasing power.

According to the new delivery invoice, alcohol would not be allowed to be left without verifying the buyer's identification to guarantee the legal age, which would be necessary.

Local municipalities would also be allowed to choose not to allow the delivery of alcohol.

The liquor store lobby reportedly opted for the delivery option, meaning the liquor stores would not be able to deliver alcohol in Georgia.

Delivery services expanded to unprecedented levels during the coronavirus pandemic as people turned to delivery as an alternative while following orders to stay home.