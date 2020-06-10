Georgia man breaks into Waffle House, makes several snacks before leaving

When you long for Waffle House, nothing else will really suffice.

South Carolina police are seeking public help to identify a man who broke into a Waffle House in Murrells Inlet, prepared three snacks, and then escaped with a pack of disposable gloves.

The crime took place very early Sunday morning, according to surveillance footage shared by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. In them, the suspect dressed in a suit can be seen walking through the empty restaurant, after he reportedly entered through "the front door of the closed establishment," according to police.

"The suspect in the photos sat in a booth, then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat," the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"He repeated the process two more times before leaving with sanitary gloves."

Local residents are now asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) -546-5102 with any information about the theft.

Unfortunately, however, police did not disclose whether or not the suspect prefers his scattered, smothered, covered, or chopped potato chips.