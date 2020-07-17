Georgia mayors speak out against governor's ban on mask mandates

Governor Brian Kemp said the measure violates his emergency orders that prohibit local leaders from increasing the state's requirements to protect against the coronavirus. The lawsuit escalates a dispute between Kemp and Bottoms after she introduced an order that failing to wear a mask within city limits is punishable by a fine or up to six months in jail.

"It is beyond my understanding that we cannot follow the science on this," Bottoms said on CNN on Friday morning. "It's about people's lives. And people in my city are dying. People in our state are dying."

Kemp's suit is more opposed than mask orders.

It also defies Bottoms' call to limit public gatherings to 10 people, rather than Kemp's 50 favors, and says the city has not been enforcing its limit. He says Bottoms does not have the authority to order the city to return to "Phase 1" guidelines to close restaurant canteens and urge people to stay home, except when essential.

He denies his claim that she "issued an Order ordering" a return to the stricter Phase 1 business regulations. He says he simply told the press.

Kemp's lawsuit asks a judge to prohibit Bottoms "from issuing press releases or making statements to the press, that she has the authority to impose more or less restrictive measures than those ordered by Governor Kemp related to the Health Emergency Public ".

Money replied on Twitter : "Reading is critical. @GovKemp is suing Atlanta for RECOMMENDED guidelines."

Kemp said the lawsuit was an attempt to support business owners as local leaders "undermine economic growth."

But several mayors in the state have spoken out against the lawsuit, saying the mask mandates are backed by its residents.

Governor, others still urge to wear masks.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Kemp urged Georgians to wear a mask when they are in public or when social distancing indoors is not possible.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said: "Cloth face covering is one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of this virus. Wearing a mask prevents an infected person spreads Covid-19 to others. "

And Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said, "My appeal here is to everyone in Georgia, everyone in the country, when you leave your home, put on a mask. May this be a watershed moment in this society."

Three counties in the Atlanta metropolitan area have the highest number of new cases in the past three weeks, and account for nearly 26% of all new cases in the state, Toomey said.

"We continue to see outbreaks in workplaces, in businesses, in congregational settings, daycares, camps, fraternity houses, many churches, and anywhere there are a lot of people gathering," Toomey said.

Also on Friday, Bottoms accused Kemp of playing politics on the subject. He noted that Kemp's lawsuit came a day after President Donald Trump visited Atlanta, noting that Trump was violating city law by not wearing a mask.

In an interview on "Today" on Friday, she said: "I absolutely believe that he is putting politics on the people … This is the same governor who did not know until well into the pandemic that asymptomatic transmission could spread."

Ansley Golf Club in downtown Atlanta is closed for cleanup because 67 employees tested positive and more than three dozen are awaiting results, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

Club officials say most of the people who tested positive are asymptomatic.

& # 39; We want a community that is safe & # 39;

Several mayors told CNN that Kemp's order and the action he is taking to enforce it has prevented them from taking steps to protect their citizens.

"As I've always said, you have to have all three W. You have to wear a mask, you have to wash your hands, and you have to watch your distance," Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday. "If we are going to prevent people from dying in the state of Georgia, these are things we have to do."

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he felt the order added something else for cities to fight.

"Not only are we fighting coronavirus on the one hand, it appears we are fighting our state on the other hand," Johnson said. "We are going to do what we can to protect the Savannahians … This is a fight for our lives."

And while Kemp's office argued that the mask-mandated order supports residents, some mayors said the public is calling for more restrictions.

"I am listening to one constituent after another who says, 'Please keep the order of the mask. We want to be safe. We want a community that is safe," said Athens-Clark Mayor Kelly Girtz to Chris Cuomo from CNN.

Even companies benefit from the mandates, he argued, because they allow them to implement security measures uniformly.

"We want to make sure that if you are a small business or a national chain, you are equally safe," he said. "Business people have asked me to create a level playing field as level as possible."

"Do you know who is caught in the battle between the Governor of Georgia and local governments? Supermarket clerks, retail workers and restaurant servers," Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch wrote on Twitter. "In other words, only people who are unlikely to have health insurance and pay time off."

& # 39; It has nothing to do with politics & # 39;

Davis, Johnson, Girtz and Bottoms are Democrats who speak out against the policy implemented by a Republican governor, but say that the coronavirus and its precautions should not be political.

"What we cannot do is use executive orders to divide the state of Georgia and take an apolitical public health crisis and turn it into political football," Davis said.

In fact, Republican leaders have signed restrictions to protect themselves against the spread of the virus, Girtz noted.

"Texas, Alabama, today we hear about Arkansas," he said. "It is clear that there is a simple guide and science of health care that we should all follow across the political spectrum."

Johnson said the governor's orders are preventing local leaders from taking action against the virus, even when neighboring Alabama has ordered masks and Florida to the south is becoming the entry point.

"It has nothing to do with politics. It is about protecting our people," he said.