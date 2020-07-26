Georgia mother's bodies, 2 infants found in submerged car

A Georgia mother and her two 10-month-old twin babies were found in a submerged vehicle that was pulled out of a pond, officials said Saturday.

A fisherman found the car at the mayor's pond in Augusta on Friday and called police, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

Mississippi Sheriff's Deputy falls in Florida after saving 10-year-old son from breaking current

Authorities identified the bodies as Shaquia Philpot, 25, and their babies, Caysen and Cassius Williams. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, Bowen said.

Investigators did not reveal details about how the family ended up in the pond.

No cause of death has been published. The bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case remains under investigation.

Associated Press contributed to this report.