Georgia officials clash as long queues, voting machine problems plague elementary day

When primary voting began in Georgia on Tuesday, the mayor of the state's largest city reported that multiple voting machines were not working.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter early in the morning to report that "voters lined up at the Ralph Bunche compound, one of Atlanta's largest, say that NONE of the machines is working."

Soon after, the mayor said, “This appears to be happening across Atlanta and perhaps the entire county. People have been online since before 7:00 a.m. from this morning ".

And he urged voters that "if you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay online. You should be offered a provisional ballot if the machines are not working."

The Georgia Secretary of State's office says the voting delays in Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta, are due to outdated systems that are not compatible with new voting machines deployed statewide, according to local reports.

Gabriel Sterling, the election official in charge of implementing Georgia's new voting system, blamed local officials for the problems.

“There are 15 voting machines at Sandy Springs Library and they still only allow 4 voters at a time. Fulton continues his history of problems in the execution of elections, ”he accused on Twitter.

And he stressed that "the biggest problem at Fulton that we've seen so far is that workers are trying to activate the voting cards backwards. Fulton should be spreading the word about that.

A voter in Atlanta gave a witness account on Twitter.

"Here trying to vote in Central Park in Atlanta. They said that all the machines are broken and not working and that they reported it before today, but no one responded. Hundreds in this line and in 50 minutes only 4 people have voted. They're doing it by hand, ”Ron Clark tweeted.

And he lamented that “The machines do not work in the polling places throughout downtown Atlanta. Hundreds remain in line to wait, but hundreds are also walking away. Democracy is leaving!

The voting machine malfunction reported that it could make the lines longer than expected, raising health concerns about in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the combination of precincts and security measures promoted by COVID-19, residents must wait long lines on Election Day," Fulton County, Georgia officials warned Monday night.

Election officials reported after the end of early voting Friday that more than 1.2 million people in Georgia had already voted, and three-quarters of those who voted absentee. A record 943,000 voters returned absentee ballots through Sunday, which is a massive increase in absentee ballots in Georgia's 2016 primaries. Depending on turnout on the day of the primary, the state could break the record 2.1 million voters who voted in the presidential primary four years ago.

For 15 years, Georgia has allowed people to vote absentee without the need for an excuse. But this year's surge was fueled by coronavirus health concerns and after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger mailed ballot request forms in absentia to nearly 7 million active voters.

Given that former Vice President Joe Biden has already earned the Democratic presidential nomination, the most important race on the ballot appears to be the battle for the Democratic nomination for the Senate.

Seven Democrats compete for the right to challenge Republican Senator David Perdue. Jon Ossoff, who gained national attention after narrowly losing a 2017 Congressional special election, appears to be the favorite.

The two main political parties also elect their nominees in Georgia's 7th Congressional District, a key district in the Atlanta suburbs.