Georgia plane crash kills Florida family on way to funeral

Five members of a Florida family on their way to a funeral died when their small plane crashed in Georgia, officials said Saturday.

3:15 p.m. Friday's accident in a forest near Lake Oconee left no survivors.

The cause of the tragedy remained unclear.

The victims were identified as Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, his wife, Jody Rae Lamont, 43, and their children, Jayce, 6, and Alice, 4, all from Gainesville.

The pilot and owner of the plane, Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida, who was the father of Jody Rae Lamont, also died.

The plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-31T, was flying to Indiana and taking off from Williston, Florida.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family had planned to attend a funeral in New Castle, Indiana.