Georgia reports more than 2,200 new cases of Covid-19

The sunny weather during the weekend in Brazil led to large gatherings of hundreds of people without social distance on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

On Saturday, the Rio de Janeiro City Council began phase five of its reopening plan. In this new phase, swimming and water sports are allowed; However, individuals cannot remain in the arena. Despite this, large groups of people defied the order.

The Rio de Janeiro Municipal Guard asked about 400 people to leave the sands of the Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, and more than 100 people were fined after they were discovered without wearing masks in public. The fines cost 107 reais ($ 20).

In phase five, the City Council authorizes the opening of bars, shopping malls and restaurants with extended hours and shops on the street can also open on Sundays.

Vendors selling products, food and drinks are allowed on the beaches, but the rental of tents and chairs, and the sale of alcoholic beverages is not yet allowed.

In 55 days of inspection, the Municipal Guard has registered 3,677 sanitary infractions.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella said he is looking for a system for residents to reserve spaces in the arena using their phones, according to a City Council statement. The project is being discussed in the Ministry of the Environment and has not yet an implementation date.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has the second highest number of cases and deaths in Brazil. Of the 167,225 cases, almost 50% belong to the city of Rio de Janeiro. Of the 13,572 deaths in the state of Rio de Janeiro, almost 60% belong to the city of Rio.