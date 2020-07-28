Georgia Reports Nearly 4,300 New Covid-19 Cases

President Donald Trump wears a face mask on Monday while touring the Bioprocess Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina. Evan Vucci / AP

Despite President Trump's aides trying to refocus on the coronavirus, the president continues to listen to a wide range of associates, including the CEO of a far-right television network, who are undermining health experts in the management and questioning their approach in this regard. pandemic, people familiar with the talks say.

As Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci speak again after more than a month without meeting, the President is also listening to outside allies and even some within the administration who have offered him competitive advice and sometimes misinformation. , worrying some of his advisers that he had expected to turn a page in the coronavirus response.

Trump also continues to hear constant criticism from Fauci, who has resumed his appearance on television after weeks off the national airwaves, causing him further irritation by Trump, according to known people.

Competing voices were released to public view when Trump retweeted a message Monday night by Fauci's critic that the infectious disease expert had "misled the American public on many issues." Fauci appeared hours later on ABC to say he would continue to do his job, despite the president's attacks.

A series of events earlier Monday illustrated the flow of grieving voices influencing Trump as the outbreak continues across the country:

A vaccination meeting: At noon, Fauci and others gathered in the Oval Office to update Trump on Moderna's 30,000-person phase three trial. Trump later told reporters it was a "great gathering" and participants left believing the president was sincere in his efforts to convey more leadership in the outbreak. While the meeting focused almost exclusively on the vaccine trial, and not on Trump's response to the virus in general, participants thought the president was engaged, unlike some previous meetings that were detailed with topics and unrelated complaints.

But as the day progressed, Trump heard from several others who reinforced a different message than what the administration's health experts were offering. His Hawkish business adviser Peter Navarro, who published an opinion piece on USA Today last week tearing Fauci apart without passing him by the White House, but was never formally rebuked, traveled with Trump to North Carolina, where the president broke up with experts. in health by calling governors to reopen. "I really think that many of the governors should be opening states that are not opening," Trump said, countering the advice offered by Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx for states to reconsider how they are listing the restrictions. A talk with an executive from a far-right network: The same day, Trump spoke to Robert Herring, the executive director of the far-right OANN, about an unproven antimalarial that Trump has long promoted and even carried away, despite the lack of clear evidence about its effectiveness in prevention. or the Covid treatment. 19] "Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak to President Trump about hydroxychloroquine," Herring later wrote on Twitter. “I gave him a list of doctors that we have interviewed. I know you want to help and put people back to work. I hope you speak to real doctors and not Dr. ‘Farci. Remember: Trump has cited OANN as a new favorite television channel after being frustrated with Fox News' willingness to interview Democrats. The channel, which is not widely distributed, often sells wild conspiracies and false information.

By Monday night, Trump had released the hydroxychloroquine message, retweeting a series of videos that were later removed by Twitter for containing false and misleading information about mask use and the unproven drug.

Fauci said on ABC that he agrees with the Food and Drug Administration that "overwhelming overwhelming clinical trials that have examined the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease."

Fauci's slight reprimand made some Trump aides shake their heads, fearing another round of headlines pitting Trump against the respected disease expert.

More about the Fauci-Casa Blanca relationship: Last week, Trump said Fauci was a "good guy" in an interview before his interviewer, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, said the doctor was "on my ax list because every time he talks and says the country It should stay inside, my stock tank. "

"Well, he would like to see it closed for a couple of years, but it's fine because I'm president, so I say, 'Well, I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, someone please'." Trump replied.

Meanwhile, Navarro has sustained his attacks on Fauci, saying he doesn't regret his unauthorized op-ed and dinging the doctor for his first launch last week in the National Park.

When asked by journalists at the White House on Tuesday about the continued attacks on Fauci, Navarro walked away.