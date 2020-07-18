Georgia Representative John Lewis, Leader of the Civil Rights Movement, Died at 80

Civil rights icon and 17-year-old representative John Lewis of Georgia died on Friday in Atlanta, The Associated Press reported.

He was 80 years old.

The son of Alabama sharecroppers, whose fight for racial equality spanned seven decades, had fought a long battle against advanced pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he shared in December 2019.

"We are all honored to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and we are heartbroken at his death," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement confirming the death.

"May his memory be an inspiration that drives us all, in the face of injustice, to make‘ good problems, necessary problems, "he said, using a favorite quote from the legislator.

First elected in 1986 and praised as the "Conscious of Congress", Lewis, a staunch Democrat, ordered respect for both sides of the aisle.

But he built his reputation in the 1960s, especially during the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, during which he suffered a skull fracture at the end of a police club.

"There is still work to be done," he urged during a 50th anniversary event on the bridge in 2015.

"Get out there and push and pull until we redeem the soul of America."

As one of the original Freedom Riders, in 1961 he joined black and white protesters in a challenging segregation at a Mississippi bus station, spending 37 days in a sweltering Jackson jail after using a "white-only" bathroom.

Two years later, Lewis was a keynote speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, which he helped organize at the age of 23.

"We march today for jobs and freedom, but we have nothing to be proud of," Lewis said at the time, as he marched from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“Because hundreds and thousands of our brothers are not here. Because they are receiving starvation wages, or they do not receive any wages. ”

He continued:

"We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by police. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again.

"And then you scream, 'Be patient.' How long can we be patient? We want our freedom and we want it now."





Six leaders of the nation's largest black civil rights organizations pose at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. From left to right: John Lewis, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, Martin Luther King Jr



John Lewis, left forward, and his wife, Lillian, holding hands, lead a march of supporters from their campaign headquarters to an Atlanta hotel for a victory party after defeating Julian Bond in a second round of elections for the Georgia 5th Congressional District seat in Atlanta



Pete Buttigieg, Reverend Al Sharpton, Senator Elizabeth Warren listen to US Representative John Lewis



United States Representative John Lewis and members of the Black Caucus of Congress gather for the monument to the Democratic Representative of the United States of Maryland, Elijah Cummings.



United States President Barack Obama walks alongside Amelia Boynton Robinson (R), one of the original protesters, the Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd R), First Lady Michelle Obama (L), and the US Representative John Lewis (2nd L), and also one of the original protesters, crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama.



Representative John Lewis is arrested by the US Capitol Police after blocking First Street NW in front of the US Capitol.



President Barack Obama presents a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to US Representative John Lewis



Civil rights leaders hold a press conference in Montgomery, Alabama, and announce that Freedom Rides will continue

Lewis, who was advised by King, once recalled the "great sense of humor" of the civil rights leader.

"He teased and teased people all the time," Lewis told The Post in 2017, during the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards.

"On one occasion, we were in a car in Mississippi and we saw this old restaurant, a little hole in the wall," said the veteran activist.

"Martin said we should stop, be arrested, and go to jail on a full stomach. We all start laughing. "

Lewis had been active in politics all spring.

In April, he endorsed Joe Biden's candidacy for the presidency and told reporters: "I think we need Joe Biden now more than ever."

He said in a statement at the time: “I have observed the deepest and darkest forces in this nation.

Vice President Joe Biden and I believe we are in a fight to redeem the soul of the United States.

"I know Joe Biden as a man of character and dignity, a man who cannot and will not rest when he sees injustice in our American home."

Poignantly, pancreas cancer victim Alex Trebek challenged Lewis in January to join him to survive in 2020.

