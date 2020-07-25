Georgia Senate Candidate Expects Test Results After Wife Tests Positive

"As many of you know, my wife Alisha is an OB / GYN at Emory," said Ossoff. wrote on Twitter. "Last night she tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms this week. Fortunately, her symptoms have been mild, but please keep her in your thoughts. They tested me today and I await the results."
INTERACTIVE: Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

Ossoff's campaign said in a statement that it has not conducted or participated in a campaign event in person in more than a month. Instead, it has carried out virtual campaign and town hall events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jon is also experiencing symptoms and was screened for the virus this morning. His results are pending," Miryam Lipper, the campaign's director of communications, said in the statement on Saturday.

Ossoff plans to remain isolated until medical professionals clean both him and his wife, the campaign said.

Lipper said Dr. Alisha Kramer, Ossoff's wife, who is an OB / GYN at Emory University Hospital, began isolating herself "immediately" after experiencing symptoms this week.

Ossoff won the Georgia Democratic primary for the Senate seat in June and will face current Republican Senator David Perdue in the fall.

In 2017, Ossoff ran and almost won a special election for a position in the United States House in a conservative Georgia district for a long time. Despite his loss to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff became a household name in the state.

This story has been updated with additional information and context.

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.



