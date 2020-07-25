Georgia Senate Candidate Expects Test Results After Wife Tests Positive

Ossoff's campaign said in a statement that it has not conducted or participated in a campaign event in person in more than a month. Instead, it has carried out virtual campaign and town hall events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Jon is also experiencing symptoms and was screened for the virus this morning. His results are pending," Miryam Lipper, the campaign's director of communications, said in the statement on Saturday.
Ossoff plans to remain isolated until medical professionals clean both him and his wife, the campaign said.
Lipper said Dr. Alisha Kramer, Ossoff's wife, who is an OB / GYN at Emory University Hospital, began isolating herself "immediately" after experiencing symptoms this week.
In 2017, Ossoff ran and almost won a special election for a position in the United States House in a conservative Georgia district for a long time. Despite his loss to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff became a household name in the state.
This story has been updated with additional information and context.