Georgia Teen Drowns in Swimming Accident, Fourth Person Dies in Lake Lanier This Month

A 17-year-old teenager died in a drowning accident in a Georgia lake, marking the fourth person to be drowned in the lake this month.

Cristofer Acosta-Farias, from Gainesville, Georgia, was swimming in Lake Lanier on Friday afternoon when he disappeared from sight, The Gainesville Times reports.

Hall County fire personnel found the boy's body after being called to Balus Creek Park on the lake, according to the newspaper.

REGULATED CAUSE OF DEATH FOR 3 IN NEW JERSEY: REPORT

A spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the newspaper that search engines used sonar to find the boy.

NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER SAVES 4 YEARS FROM TAKING IN THE BACKYARD POOL

It was found in a part of the lake that is 27 feet deep.

Cristofer was a member of the gang at West Hall High School in Gainesville, the newspaper reported.

The organizer of a GoFundMe page for the boy's family said, "Everyone knew he was a kind and loving person. He always knew how to make us laugh and make our lives happy."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

There were three drowns in Lake Lanier in July, according to the newspaper. The other victims were men of 59, 45 and 28 years.