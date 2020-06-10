Georgia voting chaos shows why Stacey Abrams is right (opinion)

It is also the reason why the racial ignorance of men like Supreme Court Justice John Roberts represents a threat to any long-term reform in voting, the police, or anything else designed to rid the United States of systemic racism.

Georgia was essentially a third world country on Tuesday. Citizens who attempted to cast their votes in the state primaries had to queue for several hours, particularly those in areas with a higher percentage of black and brown residents.

Michael McDonald of the United States Election Project at the University of Florida told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that "I have never seen the scale of electoral failures that occur today in Georgia" and that "it does not bode well for November. "

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, tweeted that the last person voted at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than five hours after the polls officially closed: "They called us the police but we told them we were not leaving until everyone voted."

This parody comes in the shadow of the 2018 state election cycle, in which eventual winner Brian Kemp bested Abrams in his governor's career amid a series of irregularities. I don't know if those irregularities made the difference between victory and defeat, but I do know that they were serious and should not have been minimized, as it appears to have shown on Tuesday.

Kemp remained in charge of that election in his role as secretary of state, revoking the race, including maintaining voter registration lists and certifying the outcome of the election, even when he ran. This was perceived by many as a clear conflict of interest. But it didn't stop Kemp, in the closing days of the election, falsely claiming that Democrats were trying to hack the vote.

Abrams refused to gently pass the goodnight, stand in line, and declare that Kemp had won fairly. Instead, she argued that under the law there was no way for her to win, she then created the voting rights group Fair Fight Action. It was a bold move, one that highlighted his courage and commitment to one of the most important issues of our time, equality at the ballot box, even in the face of harsh criticism.

Tuesday's debacle is another wake-up call, and helps explain why the Republican problem with black voters is not just about Trump, though the party's continued acceptance by him means he has virtually canceled the black vote for at least one generation more. sever the historical ties between the two groups.

In fact, ever since the Supreme Court led by John Roberts gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013, the Republican Party has been in tears, trying to make it more difficult to vote. Ahead of the November election, Republicans and conservative groups are spending millions to start lawsuits and run ads aimed at preventing an expansion of mail-in voting, even though voters and poll workers face challenges with in-person voting during the ongoing pandemic.

Trump himself explained his opposition to the vote by mail on Fox & Friends in March, saying that Democrats: "They have things, voting levels, that if you ever agreed, you would never have a Republican elected on this." country again. "

While Republican Party officials say they are not trying to suppress the black vote, it is difficult to ignore the evidence that their efforts often disproportionately harm black voters. In North Carolina, a panel from the US Court of Appeals. USA For the Fourth Circuit in 2016, it unanimously determined that a Republican voter ID law targeted black voters "with near-surgical precision."

And the Brennan Center found that in recent election cycles, black and brown voters waited 45% longer than white voters in line, and that longer wait times were concentrated in the Southeast, where there was a higher percentage of voters. not white.

What happened in Georgia is not unique. It is happening in Texas, which the Guardian reports leads to the southern US. USA To "close most polling stations, making it difficult for people to vote." It has been happening more frequently since the Roberts Court struck down the Voting Rights Act. More than a dozen states had established new voting restrictions in time for the 2016 election.

While these tactics are sometimes counterproductive to Republicans as they did during the April 7 Wisconsin elections, they remain a threat to democracy.

The Republican Party and Trump seem more outraged by the false claims of widespread electoral fraud than by an uncomfortably high percentage of black and brown voters who are denied the vote. The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that perhaps half a million did not vote in 2016 due to voting problems.

The legacy of this era will be with us long after Trump has left the White House. The Republican Party has made it clear that it would rather prevent blacks from voting rather than trying to win them over. That is why what happened in Georgia on Tuesday and what Abrams did in 2018 is so important.

They show a party more committed to retaining power than to the principles of democracy, and they demonstrate the power of Abrams' appeal as part of a new guard that will not be intimidated to look the other way while constitutional rights are at stake.