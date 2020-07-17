Georgia's mask fight sounds like the battle for seat belts







"While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I am sure that Georgians do not need a mandate to do the right thing," Kemp said Friday morning.

If you change "mask" to "seat belt", you will essentially get the following argument against a seat belt mandate:

New Hampshire remains the only state without a seat belt law for those 18 and older (although there are frequent attempts to change that, including another effort in February). It also stamps the state motto, "Live free or die," on each plaque.