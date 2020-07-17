Georgia's mask fight sounds like the battle for seat belts

"While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I am sure that Georgians do not need a mandate to do the right thing," Kemp said Friday morning.
If you change "mask" to "seat belt", you will essentially get the following argument against a seat belt mandate:
New Hampshire remains the only state without a seat belt law for those 18 and older (although there are frequent attempts to change that, including another effort in February). It also stamps the state motto, "Live free or die," on each plaque.
Like these mask mandates, the passage of seatbelt laws came largely across states, with opponents citing personal liberty and advocates citing public health and safety.
In the 1960s, when the debate over Wisconsin's seat belt law spread, a resident wrote in the local Appleton Post Crescent newspaper saying, "As long as life is yours, I think the person should decide whether to wear the seat belts are wise. "
In the 1990s, Maine Governor John R. McKernan Jr., Republican, was one of many governors who vetoed a seat belt law and said he "crosses the line between the public interest and personal choice."
Another parallel to the use of the mask? Seat belts are much more effective when used correctly.
Then Vermont Governor Howard Dean (remember!) Democrat explained why he was wearing a seatbelt: "The spirit in northern New England is: 'Don't tell me what to do in my personal life.' many people think they have a God-given right to do whatever they want with their bodies, "Dean told the New York Times in 1993." But I know from my profession how important road safety and a required seat are. "the law of belts is the right thing. "
Point: The argument against the laws that force masks is strikingly similar to that of seat belts. And in both cases, we know that both tools save lives.