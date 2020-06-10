Georgia's messy primary raises alarms for November as Ossoff nears Senate nomination

The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia was too early to convene on Wednesday, as Jon Ossoff retained approximately 49 percent of the votes with the most incoming votes, amid widespread reports of long-running lines, machine malfunctions voting, shortage of provisional ballots and absentee ballots. arrive on time

Ossoff, whose loss in a 2017 special election was a blow to Democrats who flooded his campaign with money, led Sarah Riggs Amico and Teresa Tomlinson. Each has approximately 13 percent of the vote counted, and candidates need 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

One of the state's largest counties, De Kalb in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has yet to report any results as of early Wednesday.

As the night wore on and races were also held in South Carolina, Nevada and West Virginia, it became clear that the longstanding national dispute over voting rights and electoral security had reached a tipping point in Georgia, where a messy primary and partisan signage offered a haunting preview of a November competition when battlefield states could face potentially record-breaking participation.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign called the situation "completely unacceptable." Georgia Republicans shifted responsibility from Democrat-controlled metropolitan counties and Atlanta, while President Donald Trump's top campaign attorney denounced "chaos in Georgia."

He raised the specter of the worst case scenario in November: a decisive state, such as Florida and its "hanging chads" and "butterfly ballots" in 2000, which remained in contention long after the polls closed. Meanwhile, Trump, Biden, and their supporters could offer competitive claims to victory or question the legitimacy of the election, inflaming an already boiling electorate.

At the Trump campaign headquarters, lead attorney Justin Clark blamed Georgia's vote-by-mail push amid the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the president's argument that absentee voting sparks widespread fraud.

"The American people want to know that the results of an election accurately reflect the will of the voters," Clark said. "The only way to make sure that the American people have faith in the results is if the people who can stand and vote in person."

Rachana Desai Martin, a prominent Biden campaign lawyer, called the scenes in Georgia a "threat" to democracy. "We only have a few months left until voters across the country return to the polls, and efforts should begin immediately to ensure that all Georgians, and all Americans, can safely exercise their right to vote," he said. .

Martin failed to assign blame, but two Georgia Democrats on Biden's list of possible colleagues pointed to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who led the selection of Georgia's new voting machine system and invited all active voters to request an absentee ballot.

PROFESSORS SALARIES WAR IN CHICAGO PROFESSIONAL ECONOMY WHO DARES TO CRITICIZE THE MATTER OF BLACK LIVES

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted in Raffensperger about problems in the pockets of the Atlanta subway. "Is this happening across the county or just in the extreme south?" Asked the Democrat, referring to an area with a very black population.

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and Atlanta resident, tweeted that "Georgians deserve better" and that Raffensperger "owns this mess." Abrams established herself as a voting rights advocate after she refused to grant her 2018 career due to voting irregularities when her Republican opponent, now Governor. Brian Kemp, was secretary of state.

Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, has a slow voting tabulation history. Its local elections chief, Richard Barron, called it a "learning experience" on Tuesday, alluding to the role of the state in the primary process.

Pointing the finger goes beyond the details of the law. Raffensperger correctly noted that county officials train poll workers, including how to use the new voting machines. But Raffensperger is the state's top election official who decides how many machines to send to each county, and his office provides a training curriculum for local officials.

On absentee ballots, the Republican secretary of state lobbied unprecedented faultless access, paying to send a request to every Georgian on active voter lists. But, as Barron noted, neither the secretary of state nor the legislature provided additional money for local officials to hire staff to process the influx, which dwarfed typical primaries.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SHOWDOWN IN GEORGIA

History suggests that both local and state officials, whether in Georgia or elsewhere, could find themselves in the national crosshairs if their electoral writings leave the presidency constantly changing.

"I know that in these hyperpartisan times, half the people will be happy and the other half will be sad," said Raffensperger. "But we want to make sure 100% of people know about it … the choice was made fairly and we got the exact count."

Elsewhere in Tuesday's races, a progressive candidate featured in a Netflix political documentary won the Democratic Senate primary in West Virginia to face Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito in November.

Paula Jean Swearengin appeared in the 2019 Netflix political documentary "Knock Down the House". He accepted only individual donations during his campaign and outlasted one of his two opponents, former State Senator Richard Ojeda, by a margin of more than 10 to 1. Former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb also sought the Democratic nomination.

Meanwhile, two incumbents won the Republican nominations for governor in West Virginia and South Dakota.

Governor Jim Justice was declared the top winner in West Virginia on Tuesday, while Governor Doug Burgum captured the Republican nomination in South Dakota.

Justice, a billionaire coal and agriculture businessman, defeated Woody Thrasher, Mike Folk, and others to earn the Republican nomination. This week President Trump tweeted a message of support for the Governor: “Big Jim is doing a tremendous job for West Virginia. Vote for Big Jim!

Burgum, a former software executive, defeated Michael Coachman in the elections, which were held exclusively by mail. He is expected to be a big favorite in November over Democratic newcomer Shelley Lenz, a veterinarian and small business owner.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango won the Democratic nomination for Governor of West Virginia.

Two Republican incumbent senators also won their primaries on Tuesday: Shelley Moore Capito in West Virginia and Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

In Nevada, voters waited in line for three hours and more on Tuesday at limited polling places despite Nevada officials encouraging people to cast their primary ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada Assistant Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said his office had received a report of a three-hour wait at a Clark County polling place.

Tyler Olson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.