Georgia's sleeping camp Covid-19 outbreak is a warning of what could happen when schools reopen, according to the CDC





The camp had followed some but not all of the CDC's mitigation steps against the spread of the new coronavirus, but it was not enough to keep campers and staff disease-free.

"Environments, such as multi-day and overnight summer camps, pose a unique challenge when it comes to preventing the spread of infectious disease given the amount of time campers and staff spend nearby," wrote the CDC in a statement.

"Proper and consistent use of cloth masks, rigorous cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing strategies, recommended in the CDC's recently published guide to reopening America's schools, are critical to preventing transmission of the virus in settings involving children and are our best tools for preventing COVID-19, "the CDC said.

According to the study, published Friday in the CDC's Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, the camp adopted most of the components described in the CDC document "Suggestions for Youth and Summer Camps," but did not Campers will wear cloth face masks, only staff.