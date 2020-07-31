Georgia's sleeping camp Covid-19 outbreak is a warning of what could happen when schools reopen, according to the CDC

The camp had followed some but not all of the CDC's mitigation steps against the spread of the new coronavirus, but it was not enough to keep campers and staff disease-free.
"Environments, such as multi-day and overnight summer camps, pose a unique challenge when it comes to preventing the spread of infectious disease given the amount of time campers and staff spend nearby," wrote the CDC in a statement.
"Proper and consistent use of cloth masks, rigorous cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing strategies, recommended in the CDC's recently published guide to reopening America's schools, are critical to preventing transmission of the virus in settings involving children and are our best tools for preventing COVID-19, "the CDC said.
According to the study, published Friday in the CDC's Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, the camp adopted most of the components described in the CDC document "Suggestions for Youth and Summer Camps," but did not Campers will wear cloth face masks, only staff.
The camp also did not open windows and doors to increase ventilation in the buildings.
In addition, camp attendees participated in "daily chants and cheers," which could have contributed to the broadcast.
The study breaks down what happened at the camp when it opened in mid-June to more than 600 campers and more than 120 employees.
Five days after the start of the orientation and two days after the start of the camp session, a teenage staff member fell ill and left the camp; The next day it was confirmed that this person had Covid-19. Authorities began sending campers home that day and closed the camp three days later.
The Georgia Department of Health was notified and began its investigation the day after the first teen employee became ill. Overall, test results were available for 344 (58%) of Georgia's 597 attendees; Among these, 260 (76%) were positive. At least 44%, 260 of 597, were infected, although researchers say not all were examined, so the rate could be even higher. The 27 attendees from other states were not counted in this preliminary analysis.
Asymptomatic infection was common and may have played a role in the spread, the study authors said. Among 136 cases with available information on symptoms, 36 patients (26%) reported no symptoms. Of the 100 who reported symptoms, the most commonly reported were subjective or documented fever, headache, and sore throat.
Interestingly, a higher percentage of younger children tested positive: 51% among those between the ages of 6 and 10, 44% among those between the ages of 11 and 17, and 33% among those between the ages of 18 and 17. 21 years old tested positive.
"This research adds to the body of evidence showing that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, unlike initial reports, could play an important role in transmission," the authors wrote. authors of the study.
They also found that the attack rate increased with increasing time spent at camp, and staff members had the highest attack rate at 56%.
"These findings demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-focused nighttime environment, resulting in high attack rates among people of all age groups, despite the efforts of camp officials. to implement the most recommended strategies to prevent transmission, "the study authors noted. wrote
The CDC study did not name the camp.