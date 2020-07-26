Geraldo Rivera and Arthel Neville reflect on the life of Regis Philbin

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera telephoned "America & # 39; s News HQ" to react to the death of late television host Regis Philbin.

"We had wonderful laughs together. Regis made everyone laugh. You know, his career so long lasting, so legendary," said Rivera, who at one point shared an agent with Philbin. "I remember when, when the millionaire show started, 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' and they asked Regis the host, Arthel. He quoted the phrase from & # 39; Godfather III & # 39; – & # 39; Just when I thought I was out, take me back. I was always joking. "

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TELEVISION HOST, DEAD AT 88

Co-host Arthel Neville also recalled his experiences with Philbin, noting that he had worked with the talk show icon on a few occasions, replacing Kathy Lee Gifford in "Live with Regis and Kathy Lee" and appearing with him in an episode of the NBC comedy "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

"He's so generous. He's not that … egotistical person, you know, like you said too," said Neville. "That's why he's generous. He doesn't mind sharing the spotlight. And what you see is what you get."

Neville even shared a personal interaction with Philbin during his first marriage.

"Regis at my first wedding. She said, 'I had some advice for you, Arthel. Don't do it!'" Neville said, causing her and Rivera to laugh. "I should have listened to Reg. The second [marriage] is fine."

Co-host Eric Shawn asked Rivera what made Philbin iconic.

"I mean, he was about the Bronx. He was about the University of Notre Dame. He, you know, a parish boy who always made fun of. The church loved him. He loved the church. But, you know, he was so fast with a joke. Always on, "said Rivera. "What a man. I don't think anyone will put that kind of race together again."