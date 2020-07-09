Geraldo Rivera and Leo Terrell tear & # 39; shameful and spiteful & # 39; de Blasio on & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; mural & # 39; stunt & # 39;

Fox News correspondent general Geraldo Rivera and civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday in "Bill Hemmer Reports" for commissioning local artists to paint the caption. " Black Lives Matter "on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower.

A de Blasio anime hit Trump during public comments on the block, and was cheered aloud when he said the artwork "will show Donald Trump what he doesn't understand."

THE LEADER OF THE PHILADELPHY OF BLACK LIFE PROPOSES A FIVE-YEAR PLAN TO ABOLISH THE POLICE

Rivera noted that even when the mayor criticizes Trump, he is asking the federal government for $ 7 billion to close a gap in the city's budget caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope the request has not been affected by what was a shameful and spiteful act," he said. "Bill de Blasio really knew exactly what he was doing: sticking with Trump."

"If [de Blasio] really cared about the lives of blacks … he would have posters throughout New York City of all the young children, teens, and pregnant women who were killed in the crossfire in downtown violence. the city, "added Rivera.

Terrell, who is black, dismissed the mural as a "publicity stunt" that does nothing to protect African Americans or their livelihoods.

"The Black Lives Matter organization does not care about all the lives of blacks," he said. "They don't care about the police officers who are killed. They don't care about black-on-black crime. They don't care about the choice of school. It is a very extreme organization that really only cares if an official police is involved in a murder. What bothers me more than anything else, if you look at his manifesto, is extreme. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple also spoke about Black Lives Matter Philadelphia leader YahNé Ndgo, who called for the abolition of the city police department for the next five years in an interview with Fox News Digital this week.

"There has never been an organized society in the existence of the human race that has not had a police force," said Rivera.

Terrell described Ndgo's rhetoric as "terrifying" and added that he has no idea what he is talking about.