Geraldo Rivera: Police Organizations "See Through the Veil of Dems' Rhetoric" Now Endorse Trump

Police organizations see through the veil of Democratic rhetoric, Fox News correspondent general Geraldo Rivera said Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with Brian Kilmeade, Rivera said the decision of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) to endorse President Trump is remarkable.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLICE ORGANIZATIONS APPROVES THE TRUMP, AFTER SUPPORTING AS VP IN & # 39; 08, & # 39; 12

"You know, Brian, a much more astute group than the National Association of Police Organizations has seen through the veil of Democratic rhetoric and has chosen to endorse President Trump," he said.

"They didn't endorse it the last time. They endorsed it this time," he said.

NAPO represents more than 1,000 police associations and 241,000 officers. They did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election, but they endorsed former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

"They are a thousand police organizations, more than 900,000 people when their spouses are counted. That is a very significant voting block and it seems that they have rejected the rhetoric of the left," said Rivera.

"They rejected all this imbalance in the police movement and warmly embraced the candidacy of President Trump," he said.

"In fact, if President Trump was doing as well with many of these changing states as the cops, now he would be in a completely different story," Rivera added.

The president is not in the polls, and an explosive Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed former vice president Joe Biden led the president from 52 to 37 percent nationally. No other poll has given Biden such a big national advantage in 2020.

"But I think the police officers have shown their love and support for the president and believe that he has the right idea," Rivera said. "They are delighted, for example, that the feds have gone to try to take control of the federal court in Portland."

Gripped by violent protests for weeks, Portland has been in an almost constant state of civil unrest since George Floyd's death. On Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security worked alongside local and state police officers, challenging outraged local, state and federal leaders, to clean up downtown camps.