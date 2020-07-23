Geraldo Rivera Strikes Back at Biden's "Racist" Claim

Fox News correspondent general Geraldo Rivera came to the defense of President Trump on Wednesday night after alleged 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden accused him of being the country's first racist president.

In an interview on "Hannity," Rivera told the prime-time presenter that if Trump made a similar "deranged" comment about Biden, Democrats and mainstream media would be quick to "exploit him."



"He is not racist. I have known him for 45 years," Rivera said.

"That Biden says he is the first racist elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. Twelve presidents of the United States were slavers," Rivera argued. "Joe should do a little research before doing an outrageous charge like that. So deranged from reality."

Biden made the comment at a roundtable discussion with the International Service Employees Union (SEIU), during which he said Trump is involved in the "spread of racism, the way he treats people based on the color of their skin. , their national origin, where they are from, is absolutely disgusting. "



Biden continued to emphasize that “no incumbent president has ever done this. Never never never. No republican president has done this. There is no Democratic President. We have had racists and they have existed and have tried to be elected president. He is the first to have it. "

"This man is a good-hearted man," Rivera replied, "and I truly believe that, in terms of economic opportunity zones and criminal justice reform, he has really done more than any recent president for integration and advancement. everyone regardless of race, color, religion. "

