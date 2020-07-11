German club plans massive virus tests to fill stadium again

German soccer club Union Berlin offers free coronavirus testing to more than 20,000 fans as part of a plan to host games in a full stadium in September.

The Bundesliga club will offer pre-match testing to 22,012 fans, the stadium's official capacity, and to club staff, Union said Friday night. Each person must test negative for the virus within 24 hours of starting and bring confirmation along with a ticket, the club added.

Union wants to implement the plan in time for the new local league first game of the new season, which could be as early as September 18. Other clubs have experimented with socially distanced seating plans, but more than 80% of the capacity at Union Stadium consists of terraces where fans are kept together.

"Our experience at the stadium does not work with social distancing, and if we are not allowed to sing and scream, then it is not Union," club president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.

“We want to make sure to the best of our ability that no one is infected in our sold-out stadium; This applies to Union club members and remote followers.

"Implementing such a plan is a huge organizational and economic challenge, which we are happy to face with all our strength. It means that we, as a football club, will bear the costs of implementing the necessary measures ourselves."

The club's plan is more ambitious than that of other German clubs because it is based on mass testing rather than social distancing. It faces significant obstacles. Germany has a comparatively large testing capacity for the coronavirus, but increasing pre-game demand in Berlin would be a new challenge.

The Berlin city government is also banned from mass gatherings until October 24. That rule prompted the cancellation of the Berlin marathon, which was scheduled for September 27.

Leipzig has explored holding games of up to 50% capacity with socially spaced seats, and other leading German clubs have worked on similar plans. The league is speaking to the German government and is encouraging clubs to speak to local health authorities to come up with plans.

The Bundesliga restarted in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first of Europe's top leagues to do so. All the games until the end of the season were held without a fan.