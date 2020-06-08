German official calls Trump plan to pull troops "unacceptable" report

The decision reported by President Trump to withdraw 9,500 soldiers from Germany is "completely unacceptable," the Berlin transatlantic relations coordinator said, according to Reuters.

Peter Beyer told the Rheinische Post that the White House did not inform Germany in advance before reports of the decision began to emerge, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US government officials. The US reported on Friday that Trump ordered the Pentagon to cut the 34,500 service members in the country. A senior US official USA He told the newspaper that internal discussions have continued since September and that the move is not in retaliation for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend the G0-7 meeting in Washington.

Johann Wadephul, vice chairman of the Union's parliamentary committee, said the United States' decision to withdraw troops without consulting with its NATO allies "shows once again that the Trump administration is neglecting basic leadership tasks."

Associated Press contributed to this report.