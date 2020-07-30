Police in Germany could now search a hidden second basement for possible remains left by the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Even when police and corpse dogs investigated a first hidden hold Thursday, on a property that was once used by incarcerated pedophile Christian Brueckner, another of Brueckner's properties is raising suspicions, The Sun reported.

"I am concerned that I am sleeping on a corpse," the owner of the second property, in the city of Braunschweig, in central Germany, told the newspaper.

The first property, in Hannover, is 40 miles away from Braunschweig.

Brueckner lived in an isolated garden house in Braunschweig between 2013 and 2016, at the same time that a 5-year-old girl, Inga Gehricke, disappeared from a nearby forest during a family barbecue, The Sun wrote.

"Maddie", a British girl, had disappeared in Portugal in 2007; Gehricke has been dubbed the "German Maddie".

"She is terrified," Thomas Tager told The Sun about his friend, Sabione Sellig, who now owns the Braunschweig property.

"He has begged the police to come with search dogs. She said to me, "I am concerned that I am sleeping on a corpse."

One of Sellig's neighbors revealed that Brueckner had once been in trouble for illegally digging the floor of the house.

"He dug a big hole, three by six meters wide," said the neighbor, Manfred Richter, 80.

"He carried all the stones and rocks to the front of the house and left a large mound in the garden," Richter told The Sun.

“He put wooden planks over the top of the hole. It took almost two months to do this. He worked first thing in the morning and stopped late at night.