German police search for & # 39; Rambo & # 39; armed with bow and arrow in the Black Forest

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


Hundreds of policemen combed through Germany's Black Forest on Monday looking for a Rambo-style homeless man wearing combat gear and armed with a bow and arrow that disarmed four officers at gunpoint.

Authorities have warned residents of the southwestern city of Oppenau to avoid going outside while officers searched for the man, who also had a gun and knife when fleeing into the forest.

In an unusual step, authorities publicly identified the suspect by name as Yves Etienne Rausch, saying police knew him for previous firearm crimes. They said it could be violent.

Police officers remain outside a forested area on a highway near Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. German authorities say they have deployed hundreds of police officers in search of a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint. Sunday July 12, 2020. (Sven Kohls / dpa via AP)

Police officers remain outside a forested area on a highway near Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. German authorities say they have deployed hundreds of police officers in search of a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint. Sunday July 12, 2020. (Sven Kohls / dpa via AP)

SEX WORKERS IN GERMANY DEMAND TO RETURN TO WORK AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Police arrested Rausch on Sunday after receiving a report from a suspicious person with a bow and arrow.

Authorities said Rausch initially cooperated, but suddenly pointed a weapon at officers, threatening them and forcing them to surrender their service weapons.

GERMANY WAIVED FROM LAUNCH RACIAL PROFILE STUDY BY POLICE

The man is believed to have been living in the forest for weeks, according to the regional police office in Offenburg.

Police officers stand by a police car in Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. German authorities say they deployed hundreds of police officers in search of a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers on tip-off. pistol on Sunday. July 12, 2020. (Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa via AP)

Police officers stand by a police car in Oppenau, Germany, Monday, July 13, 2020. German authorities say they deployed hundreds of police officers in search of a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers on tip-off. pistol on Sunday. July 12, 2020. (Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa via AP)

The France-Presse agency quoted the German publication Bild as saying that Rausch spent time in prison for shooting his girlfriend with a bow and arrow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police spokesman was quoted as saying the man was in a state of "psychiatric emergency" and should not be approached, AFP reported.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here