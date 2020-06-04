German prosecutors believe Madeline McCann is dead as details emerge about the new suspect in the disappearance case.

German Prosecutors investigating a new suspect in Madeline McCann's 2007 disappearance now say they "assume the girl is dead."

Hans Christian Wolters, a prosecutor in Braunschweig, Germany, made the announcement Thursday after a massive advance in the infamous missing persons case.

Investigators revealed on Wednesday that a German citizen currently imprisoned for a sexual act. crime – believed to be in and around the Portuguese tourist area where McCann was at the time he disappeared – has become a key suspect.

In connection with the disappearance of Madeleine Beth McCann, a 3-year-old British girl, on May 3, 2007 at an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in Portugal, prosecutors in Braunschweig are investigating a 43-year-old German citizen under Suspected murder, "Wolters told reporters." It can be inferred from that that we assume the girl is dead. "

NEW SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN THE MADELINE MCCANN CASE

McCann, her parents say, went missing after leaving her and her twin brothers asleep at their resort while dining with friends at a nearby restaurant.

Until Thursday, they still hold out hope that she may be alive, somewhere.

"All we've ever wanted to do is find her, find out the truth, and bring those responsible to justice," Kate and Gerry McCann said in a statement prior to Wolters' announcement, according to Sky News. "We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome, we need to know that we need to find peace."

Through years of research, more than 600 people had been identified as potentially significant. But officers were briefed on the new German suspect after a 2017 appeal, a decade after the girl went missing.

NETFLIX MCCANN DOCUMENTARY CLAIMS IS ALIVE

Police said the suspect, described as white with short blond hair and a slim complexion, was linked to a motorhome seen in the Algarve region in 2007 and believed to be in the resort area in the days before and after. to May 3 of that year.

He financed his life by committing robberies in hotels and apartments, and was also involved in drug trafficking, Sky News reported, citing German authorities.

The suspect also allegedly owns another vehicle – a Jaguar – that transferred to another name the day after McCann's disappearance.

"Someone out there knows a lot more than they are letting on," Chief Detective Inspector Mark Cranwell said on German television on Wednesday. "Some people will meet the man we are describing today … you may know some of the things he has done."

THE FBI PROFILE SAYS THE MCCANN CASE IS "SOLVABLE"

The suspect is currently incarcerated in Germany for a sex crime, according to Christian Hoppe of the German Federal Criminal Police Office. Hoppe told German public broadcaster ZDF that the man spent several years in Portugal and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls."

Prosecutors in Braunschweig are investigating him on suspicion of murder because it is where his last registered address is located before moving abroad.

German prosecutors are not releasing the suspect's name, Wolters said, to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation. But numerous media reports have identified him as Christian Brueckner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although numerous suspects have come to light in the case previously, the family's spokesman, Clarence Mitchell, said it appears that this time there is something different.

"In more than 13 years of working with the family, I don't recall the police being so specific about an individual," Mitchell told Sky News. "He is not being named and the police are pretty firm that they are not going to do that, certainly not yet, but they want very specific details about their move in 2007, including even the phone calls he received the night before Madeleine's disappearance and the fact that he changed his car registration the next day & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Nick Givas of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.