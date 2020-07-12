German sex workers demand return to work after coronavirus closes

The coronavirus detained sex workers in Hamburg's red light district and are now demanding that they be allowed to return to work.

Some 400 prostitutes staged a protest on Saturday night calling on the government to reopen brothels, according to reports. Prostitution in brothels is legal in Germany.

The Sex Workers Association organized the protest, saying that the continued closure of licensed premises was forcing some prostitutes to take to the streets, which is illegal and a much more dangerous and unsanitary form of work, Reuters reported.

Germany controlled its coronavirus outbreak by allowing shops, restaurants and bars to reopen, but the brothels remained closed.

"The oldest profession needs your help," said a woman's sign on the window of a brothel on Herbertstrasse, which was flooded with red light after it had been dark since March, according to Reuters.

The prostitutes union said brothels could follow other industries to easily adopt pandemic security measures by requiring face masks, ventilation rooms and collecting visitor data for contact tracing.