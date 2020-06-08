German tourists fined $ 790 for swimming in Venice's Grand Canal

(CNN) – A German tourist couple who swam in the Grand Canal in Venice were fined $ 790 and expelled from the city, Italian police told CNN on Friday.

"It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 pm local time. The two men undressed near the Rialto Bridge, leaving their clothes there. They jumped into the water and swam across the Grand Canal," said a spokesman for the police to CNN.

Located in Northeast Italy in a closed bay on the Adriatic Sea, Venice is famous for its network of waterways.

The city's main canal, the Grand Canal, has an average depth of 16 feet and connects to numerous smaller canals. Lined on both sides by churches, palaces, and hotels, it is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions.

The men undressed and jumped into the channel, police told CNN. Viral press

Police spokesman He told CNN that members of the city's Lagunari Regiment, a branch of the Venice-based military police to patrol and maintain order, began filming the two men when they saw them swim. They then showed the images to the local police, who fined the tourists.

"The two men were fined € 350 each and were temporarily removed from the city," added the police.

The fine imposed on the couple is the standard fine for swimming in Venice's famous canals and was unrelated to coronavirus restrictions.

The men were temporarily removed from Venice under the "DASPO Urbano" regulation, which allows authorities to remove a person from a city to maintain public order.

After more than two months of stringent closure measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Italy has begun to welcome visitors.

Starting Wednesday, people arriving from other parts of the EU, the United Kingdom or countries covered by the Schengen Agreement can travel to Italy freely without having to go through quarantine, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

CNN's Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this article.