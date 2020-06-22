Germany struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak in slaughterhouse; more than 1,300 infected

Germany is struggling to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where more than 1,300 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson said: "Everything must be done."

Steffen Seibert said 20 workers at the Toennies meat plant in the western region of Guetersloh have been hospitalized and several are in intensive care.

"We hope that all who have fallen ill will survive," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Monday. "This is an outbreak that needs to be taken very seriously."

Authorities have rushed to stop the spread of the outbreak, ordering mass tests of all workers and quarantining thousands of people.

The outbreak in Toennies, where many workers are immigrants from Eastern Europe, has raised Germany's daily infection rate.

Company officials at Toennies said the slaughterhouse outbreak may have been related to workers who took the opportunity to visit their families in Eastern European countries as border controls were relaxed.

There have been several outbreaks in German slaughterhouses in recent weeks, prompting the government to impose stricter safety regulations for the industry and ban the practice of using subcontractors.

Gereon Schulze Althoff, the Toennies official in charge of the company's pandemic response, noted that many foreign workers had wanted to go see their families when Europe's borders reopened, meaning that "we were exposed to new risks ".

"We knew that, but … we conducted additional tests on people returning from vacation, etc.," he added. "But we couldn't hide these sources or this source (of infection), we don't know which one exactly."

He said the company has many workers from Eastern European countries, and many went home over the past few weekends. He said refrigerated rooms may also have facilitated the spread of the virus.

Germany began to loosen its coronavirus restrictions in late April and has largely kept infection rates low, although local outbreaks linked to slaughterhouses, church services and a restaurant, among other places, have caused some concern.

The outbreak could affect the meat supply in Germany.

Authorities have sent virologists, contact search teams and the German army to help contain the outbreak.

Germany's disease control center says the country has seen 190,359 confirmed cases and 8,885 virus-related deaths, about five times fewer deaths than in Britain.

Associated Press contributed to this report.