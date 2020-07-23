Gerrit Cole & # 39; fanned & # 39; for opening day: & # 39; Having trouble sleeping & # 39;

WASHINGTON – Forget the striped armored truck needed to house the money. Ignore the flattery that flows in the life of a great player.

How many human beings can do what they have dreamed of since they were children?

If time permits, Gerrit Cole can do that when the Yankees take on the defending World Series champions, the Nationals, Thursday in an Opening Day matchup that will reintroduce the world to baseball nearly four months late. . An added bonus is that Max Scherzer opposes Cole.

When MLB closed spring training on March 12 due to the coronavirus, no one had July 23 as Opening Day. Then a battle between MLB and the union threatened to keep the game dark throughout the summer.

Finally, a 60-game season was impromptu, and it starts with two of the game's best pitchers helping baseball get back to the daily beat with no one in the seats.

An empty stadium could affect the motivation of some players, but not Cole's.

"I'm excited, I'm already having trouble sleeping," Cole said via Zoom Wednesday, while a thunderstorm prevented the Yankees from exercising in the National Park.

Cole grew up in Southern California as a Yankees fan, went to UCLA instead of signing with his favorite team when he was selected in the first round of the 2008 draft and pitched for the Pirates and Astros before signing a contract for nine years and $ 324 million with the Yankees in January. Little did Cole know that he would not debut until July 23.

After admitting that adrenaline will be high for personal reasons, Cole considered it an honor to be a part of baseball's comeback.

"What a wonderful opportunity to bring the game into existence here in 2020," Cole said. "We are delighted and honored to have that honor."

With thunderstorms forecast for Thursday, Cole's Yankee debut could have waited until Friday. Either way, the Yankees will be the favorites, even though Scherzer is as good as Cole.

Then baseball returns with a similar confrontation to Ali-Frazier.

"The first thing you think about is obviously the presence of the mound, the behavior of the mound and many of the accompanying features, durability, throwability and what we all like to call it," Cole said of Scherzer. "I think he is the best competitor, I think he has been a great ambassador for the game." He is a true professional in the sense that he breaks the slab every time he has the chance. He gives you what he has that day for the deepest and as long as I can give it to you. "

Aaron Boone imagined Cole would possibly hit 100 pitches after the right-hander hit 85 during in-school games in spring 2.0 training.

"I think Aaron is probably perfect. I wouldn't assume Aaron would leave me 100 out if it wasn't good or if it was a blowout or something, "Cole said." I would say there are other variables that could influence the pitch count, but I would say it's a fair number, no doubt. "

After a train trip from New York, Boone had to adjust to pitchers and hitters who worked indoors and had scheduled meetings. Before those tasks, he had also let Cole-Scherzer get into his head.

"I already appreciate it. I saw head shots side by side and highlight that showdown and know that they are starting our season, a unique season, one that we know there will be many eyes on, "Boone said." I know it will be exciting for fans of every team, but I think it will be exciting for sports fans to see that kind of matchup. "Hopefully we can go out there and put on a good show."

For general manager Brian Cashman, having Scherzer oppose the Yankees is a serious challenge to overcome.

"It will be a great showdown, an award fight, so to speak, see those guys come face to face," Cashman said.

Since March 12 there have been so many ups and downs for baseball to get over and COVID-19 could very well force another shutdown. However, on Thursday night, Cole and Scherzer walk the game down the hall, which is appropriate.