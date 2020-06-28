Gerrit Cole's pregnant wife Amy watches over their baby before Yankees camp

Gerrit Cole and his pregnant wife Amy are ready to meet their new teammate.

After visiting Instagram on Saturday, Amy surveyed her nearly 55,000 followers about which major life event will take place first: the couple's first child is born or the start of spring training.

"The expiration date is 3 days. Baseball starts in 4 days. Which will be here first? Amy posted alongside a pair of Yankees booties with Cole's number painted on the back.

As of Sunday morning, 58 percent of Amy's fans believe their baby will come first, while the other 42 percent voted in favor of baseball.

Spring training will begin in the Bronx on Wednesday before the 60-game reduced season due to the coronavirus crisis. Cole is expected to start for the Yankees against the Washington Nationals on opening day next month in the nation's capital.

Shortly after Cole signed a nine-year, $ 324 million contract with the Yankees, he and Amy announced in January that they were waiting.

Amy, a former UCLA pitcher, has been keeping her husband on the mound amid the global pandemic.

The Coles have been married since 2016.