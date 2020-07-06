Gerrit Cole's teammates will be his first intrasquad test game for the Yankees

With less than three weeks to go before Opening Day, Aaron Boone wants the Yankees to get as many "live reps" as possible, so they'll play their first intrasquad spring 2.0 training game Monday night .

J.A. Prospect Happ and right-hander Clarke Schmidt is slated to start at 7 p.m. game, with Gerrit Cole slated to start in another in-school game on Tuesday.

"With a shorter period of time (to prepare ourselves), we want pitchers in-game action and to increase the pitch count," said Aaron Boone. "We are going to be easy about running and getting out of the box."

Boone added that the Yankees are "hopeful" that they will have "some" exhibition games before the regular 60-game season.

The Yankees don't have DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa, who tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating outside of New York.

LeMahieu has been asymptomatic, while Cessa has experienced "very mild symptoms."

Boone said Saturday that he was "hopeful" that the two would be out for a short time.

With less than three weeks to go until Opening Day is scheduled, Boone wants the Yankees to get as many "live reps" as possible, so they will play their first intrasquad spring 2.0 training game on Monday night.

James Paxton was on the executive subcommittee of the Major League Baseball Players Association during the labor dispute, what many fear was just a preview of what a contentious negotiation could be when the collective bargaining agreement expires after the next season.

"We will see how things go," Paxton said Sunday after launching a simulated game. "We stood firm and fought for what we believe in and ended up where we are now."

The players' association declined to play the season without a full prorated payout per game, while the owners expected to pay them a portion of their prorated wages due to a drop in revenue.

"We did a good job coming together," said Paxton. “Our group was very close. We knew what we wanted and what we thought was fair and we stuck to it. "

He called the experience "very educational."

"It was helpful, even though we wish we didn't have to go through what we went through," Paxton said.

Gleyber Torres continued his work at shortstop on Sunday. Its transition back to its original position was halted by the closure of COVID-19.

"I feel pretty good these first few days (of camp)," said Torres, who was in Tampa for part of the shutdown. “During the quarantine, I prepared well. There were not too many options for the fields. I saw (many) videos of me trying to prepare for shortstop. ”