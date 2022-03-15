So we all have cars, but not all of us have the same knowledge when it comes to automotive knowledge.

Of course, there are some people whose true passion lies with all things cars. But the average person really only knows the basics. While it is nothing to be ashamed of, you should of course always look to expand your knowledge of cars.

That is because the more you know about cars, the more you will be able to better look after them and be prepared to fix any car troubles that come your way. Or better yet, actually prevent car issues from occurring in the first place.

How great would that be, have to worry less about your car and spend less time at the mechanic’s shop?

That is really why we are here and why we have rounded up all the top common questions when it comes to your car. Knowledge is power. And knowledge will equally help your car last longer too.

From covering questions like how much oil does my car need to when to know when to check your tire pressure, we have gotten experts to answer all your questions on all things car-related.

Question 1: When Do You Check Your Tire Pressure?

In general, you should always be having an eye out for your car tire’s pressure. In fact, you should be doing a quick assessment every single time you fill-up the tank with gas. But in general. Every month you should do an actual tire assessment and evaluation, specifically to ensure that the pressure in each tire is in a good spot. Also, if your car has just endured a big change in temperature, definitely do an assessment then too.

Question 2: How Do You Know When to Change the Fluid?

Your car needs transmission fluid to operate correctly. So the best recommendation is that every time your car reaches 50,000km, you should change out that transmission fluid or have an expert to it for you. This is important for the overall health of your car and can prevent any severe car damage from occurring in the future.

Question 3: Do You Need to Replace the Timing Belt?

The timing belt is an essential component of any car and definitely needs some extra love and attention. Ideally, you will be changing it out with a new one every time your car reaches 100,000km. But It is also important to note that your timing belt can literally break in an instant and prevent your engine from working properly.

If you are concerned and not confident you can assess the timing belt on its own, go ahead and have your car assessed by a professional. They will be able to help you figure out if and when the timing belt needs to be replaced.

Question 4: How Much Oil Do I Put in My Car?

This one really varies based on how big your car’s engine is. But in general, you will want to put at least five quarts of oil into your engine at an absolute minimum. If you do have specific questions about your car’s engine and the level of oil it should have, the best place to reference is the car manual. If you do not find what you are looking for in there, then the next best option is to go to a mechanics shop, where they can help you and even do an actual oil change for you too.

Question 5: How Do You Know If Your Brakes Need Replacing?

Another common factor to look out for in your car’s health is the quality and functionality of your brakes. For example, you will want to make sure that your brakes are not making strange sounds when you go to use them. It is normal for them to wear down over time, but it is not normal to hear a high pitched sound or a grinding sound. If you hear either of these, it is time to take it into a mechanic’s shop and get it assessed as soon as possible.

Question 6: Can You Save Money On Gas?

Gas is super expensive, especially right now. But unfortunately, most cars require a large amount of gas to operate properly still. However, this does not mean all hope is lost. You can save money on gas by using apps designed to tell you the cheapest option in your area, sign up for loyalty programs and even try to go at off-peak times to fill up.

Conclusion

As a car owner, there are likely many questions that you have and equally many questions that you do not yet know the answer to. And that is completely okay. What really matters is that you know how to find out the answers, who to ask for help and the signs to look out for that may be indicating your car needs a bit of care and attention.