Get free photos of favorite animated movies for your next call

If you have a favorite Pixar movie, then there is probably an official virtual wallpaper that you can download and use during your next Zoom call.

Whatever your favorite Pixar movie, there's a good chance there is a virtual background that you can download and use during your next Zoom call. Zoom backdrops have become fashionable recently, with many companies and brands making official, high-quality images available that are specifically optimized for use as a virtual background.

Zoom backgrounds may not have been something many considered a few months ago, but with so many having to have their personal and work lives online for the first time, Zoom has become the video conferencing solution for many. In turn, this has resulted in an increased need for people to personalize their backgrounds to liven up their routine Zoom calls and meetings, or to disguise their existing real-world backdrop. Whatever the reason, and as the demand for custom backgrounds has grown, so has the supply of a large number of images for Zoom users to choose from.

It was recently added to the long list of official third-party funds that Zoom users can download from Disney. In fact, Disney has made a plethora of virtual funds available in recent weeks, giving consumers a choice between its many properties, including Disney animation and Star Wars. In addition to Disney's options are Pixar movies with a variety of full-resolution official virtual backgrounds available for download for the following Pixar titles:

The life of a bug

Brave

Cars 3

Coconut

Finding Nemo

Incredibles 2

Inside out

Monsters inc.

Ratatouille

The good dinosaur

Toy Story

Above

WALL-E

Change the default Zoom background to a Pixar background





Regardless of whether you're more interested in taking your next Zoom call from Andy's room at Toy Story, the mansion of Incredibles 2, the streets of Coconut, or even the kitchen where Remy Ratatouille is cooking a storm, the process of adding the background is the same and easy to do. Once you have downloaded the image you want to use, the quickest solution is to start a Zoom call from your mobile phone. Once live, the user can touch the three-dot menu and then use the "+" button in the "Virtual Background" section to load the image. Once loaded, the new background will be applied immediately to the current call.

For those who tend to access Zoom via the website on a laptop or computer, the process is largely the same, although you won't need to be on a call to begin with. Instead, log in to Zoom, tap the profile picture, and then use the same button plus found in "Virtual Background" to load the picture. While these Pixar images will light up any Zoom call or meeting, there are plenty of great virtual backgrounds available online.

Source: Disney





