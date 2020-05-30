Get ready for summer with these 7 raised pools

Public pools may be closed this summer, but you can still outfit your backyard with a temporary above-ground pool. These above ground pools are more affordable than you think and bigger than you expect. Seriously, these kids in the in-ground pool aren't just for toddlers.

The options gathered here are all decently sized. While some of the marketing images below include liberal use of Photoshop, some of them are big enough for the whole family. And while we haven't used these groups ourselves, together they have an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

And unsurprisingly, they already sell out frequently (and their prices often change), so check back often. After all, the dog's long, hot summer days are just around the corner, and creating a backyard oasis with an above-ground pool will help it through.

Homech At 12 feet long by 6 feet wide and 1.8 feet deep, the Homech family inflatable pool is not huge. That said, it's not its price either. It's also big enough to hold 312 gallons of water (don't put it on your deck, it's a little heavy). Just have a cold drink and you're ready for the pool season. However, keep in mind that this pool kit is not so much a kit – you will have to supply your own air pump to exploit it.

Intex Intex's Easy Set line of above ground pools is designed for easy setup on your patio. Simply choose a level outdoor spot, assemble, and then fill the pool with water. The manufacturer claims that the entire process takes about 30 minutes. This 10-foot-diameter, 30-inch-deep model has a water capacity of 1,018 gallons. It also comes with an electric filtered water pump (330 gallons per hour) to keep the good times flowing. Pool ownership has never been so easy.

Intex Slightly small, the Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool can still hold 198 gallons of water. This Intex pool shouldn't be too hard to find a place for its relatively compact dimensions either (8.6 by 5.8 with a wall height of 1.8 feet). You will need to inflate this above ground pool pack and fill it with water with your own equipment. The kit doesn't come with an air or water pump, and while you're looking for them, you can also grab a skimmer to remove debris.

Taiker Like the other rectangular pools on this list, this Taiker model is far from massive – you're not likely to swim in this one during pool season. Measuring 8 feet long by 4.8 feet wide, at a height of 1.8 feet, it's an upgrade from your average toddler dash. It has a 175-gallon water capacity and, according to the manufacturer, is large enough for two adults plus two or three children to relax in the pool water.

Googo The smallest rectangular above-ground pool in this group won't play intense Marco Polo games at the Googo Family Pool (8 by 4.8 by 1.8 feet). However, you can have a splashfest in your 162 gallons (maximum capacity) of water. And according to manufacturer Googo, this above ground pool model takes only three to four minutes to inflate with an electric air pump, not included.

Intex The smallest rectangular above-ground pool in this group won't play intense Marco Polo games at the Googo Family Pool (8 by 4.8 by 1.8 feet). However, you can have a splashfest in your 162 gallons (maximum capacity) of water. And according to manufacturer Googo, this above ground pool model takes only three to four minutes to inflate with an electric air pump, not included.

Intex For those who want to go big, there is the 12-foot by 30-inch Intex wire frame pool. This circular Intex pool is large enough to hold 1,718 gallons of water. You can also fill it to a depth of two feet in just 30 minutes with the included electric pump. Of course, since this is not a basic inflatable pool, it will take more time to assemble and set up initially.



Playing now:

See this:

Waterproof devices for summer fun.

1:06



More to have fun in the sun