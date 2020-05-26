Get the excellent $ 350 WH-1000XM3 headphones from Sony for $ 200

David Carnoy / CNET



Fancy splurging on a premium noise-canceling headset, either for yourself or for a parent or graduate? This is your chance to do it without breaking the waste: for a limited time and while supplies last, Back Market has restored . (You can .)

The WH-1000XM3 is CNET's premier noise canceling headphone and has held that crown for a while. It has a list price of $ 350 and often goes on sale for $ 300; You can get it new now at multiple stores for $ 278.

But why bother with the new when Back Market inventory is in like-new condition with a 12-month warranty? Okay, if you're buying this as a gift, you should be aware that it won't come in a retail box; most likely it is non-stick cardboard.

Everything you need to know about this article can be found on CNET Sony WH-1000XM3 review. David Carnoy's conclusion: "With their comfortable fit and excellent performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headset to beat."

And this is the deal to beat.



