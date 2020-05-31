Get the perfect STEM Lego Boost Creative Toolbox toy for kids and parents for $ 128

Lego



Every time I find a lot in a Lego kit, I wonder if it is more for parents or children. I know that as my own children grew up, I was often as obsessed with Legos as they were. And when you combine motors, sensors, Bluetooth, and simple visual drag-and-drop programming, you get the recipe for the world's best STEM toy for kids and parents alike. The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is an 840-piece programmable kit that regularly sells for $ 160. Right now, you can get the at Best Buy.

The box is ticked for children ages 7 to 12, but let's face it: I'd play with this kit in an instant, and I'm several times that maximum age. Follow the build-code-play philosophy of many STEM toys; You can build a Lego creation using the engine and sensors (includes a color sensor and a distance sensor) and then program it using the mobile app for your phone or tablet. The set includes a host of interactive games and activities that challenge your children's logic and coding skills.

Central to the Boost system is Move Hub, a device that acts as the brain of whatever you believe. It has Bluetooth for connectivity to your phone, as well as motors, lights, and a tilt sensor. You can literally build anything you can think of, or start with the MTR4 (the Multi-Tooled Rover 4) by following the kit's instructions, and then customize it as you see fit.

I don't know how long this deal will last, but probably not long. It's fully priced at Target and the official Lego site, and is only available through third parties on Amazon. Grab it while you can. And if you want to learn more, you can read CNET & # 39; s Lego Boost system review.

