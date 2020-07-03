Ghislaine Maxwell asked broker about flight patterns over New Hampshire property: report

The real estate broker who sold the luxury home to a 156-acre New Hampshire property to Ghislaine Maxwell said the alleged mistress of Jeffrey Epstein asked about flight patterns on the property before buying the differential, according to a report.

"I wanted to know what the flight patterns over the house were, which was very strange," the broker told The Daily Beast about the remote property in Bradford where the 58-year-old British socialite took refuge.

The broker told the store that she had never met Maxwell, but that a British man who she assumed was her husband turned up for the home inspection, telling him that he had just sold his tech company and was looking to buy a home in the usa

Maxwell, who was arrested Thursday for allegedly conspiring with the disgraced financier to sexually abuse minors, bought the differential in a cash settlement through what prosecutors called a "carefully anonymized LLC" in court documents filed Thursday.

Police sources confirmed that the property is located at 338 E. Washington Road and sold for $ 1.07 million on December 13, according to the Zillow website.