Ghislaine Maxwell believes Epstein was killed, fears the same fate: report

Ghislaine Maxwell believes her former lover Jeffrey Epstein was killed behind bars and lives in fear of facing the same unfortunate end, according to a new report.

"Everyone's opinion, including Ghislaine's, is that Epstein was killed. He received death threats before being arrested," an unidentified friend told The Sun.

A federal judge denied Maxwell's bail Tuesday and ordered the 58-year-old to spend the following year awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where she has been held since shortly after her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire.

The friend, whom the Sun described as "in regular contact with Maxwell in her secret New Hampshire hideout," said the death threats spurred British high society to hire security guards and led her to believe that she could not live. to see his judgment.

The British English magnate's daughter in disgrace Robert Maxwell wept in court when federal judge Alison Nathan refused to release her on bail.

Maxwell faces charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse young women.

Her ex-boyfriend Epstein died in custody on August 10, after prison guards failed to monitor him despite a previous suicide attempt.

The chief medical examiner for New York City later ruled that the death was suicide.

Maxwell, like Epstein, is expected to expose celebrities and world leaders when she is finally judged.