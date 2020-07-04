Ghislaine Maxwell could be back in New York in days: report

Ghislaine Maxwell could return to New York on Sunday, but not to the same jail where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died, according to a report.

Instead, Maxwell, trapped Thursday in an isolated New Hampshire property after months of fleeing the child sexual abuse charges, is expected to be held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center before a possible court appearance at Early next week, The Daily Mail said.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide in August 2019 at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

United States Attorney General William Barr "personally called" Manhattan prosecutors to warn that "no harm should be done" to Maxwell, a source told the tabloid newspaper.

"After the Epstein debacle, nothing can happen to him," the source said, adding that a plea agreement is possible if Maxwell "has evidence leading to the conviction of a bigger fish."

The FBI almost had Maxwell at least once in the past year, in a sprawling "million-dollar high-risk cat-and-mouse game" but it didn't kick in, the feds secured a charge against her, sources said. to Mail.

"This has taken millions of dollars and hundreds of man hours. At least five million dollars, maybe more. The FBI has been tracking her for a year. They had it, then they lost it, "according to the Mail source.

"It was in Colorado and Wyoming, then they lost it until it appeared in New Hampshire.

“They had to build a case and put it in front of a grand jury.

"These things take time. It scuttled online once, but as soon as the grand jury returned with an indictment 10 days ago, it was on," the source added.

The socialite was so stunned when dozens of officers stormed the mansion, nicknamed "TuckedAway," that she didn't even seem to notice the handcuffs.

"Let's say we didn't knock politely on the door. It was crushed," an officer told the Post.

Maxwell was up and dressed, in the living room, in sweatpants and a blouse. Oddly, she didn't seem to have much of a reaction. It was as if he wasn't registering with her.

"She quickly turned around and handcuffed. She was detained in a matter of seconds.