Ghislaine Maxwell court filing: Prosecutors want her jailed, saying she is a flight risk





"There will be no trial for victims if the defendant has a chance to flee the jurisdiction, and there is every reason to think that is exactly what he will do if he is released," prosecutors wrote in a court filing Monday.

Prosecutors at the United States attorney's office in Manhattan asked the judge to detain Maxwell, who was arrested on charges that he helped recruit, prepare and ultimately abuse minors, saying it is an extreme risk of escape with three passports and multiple foreign bank accounts.

Maxwell is scheduled to appear by video before a federal judge on Tuesday. She has denied any wrongdoing.

At least one of Maxwell's alleged victims is expected to speak at the hearing and request that she be detained, according to prosecutors. They also noted that since Maxwell's arrest, other people have submitted information.